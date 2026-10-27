It’s good to see that our open letter to the UK Chief Medical Officers had an immediate and dramatic effect.

In the letter, we informed the CMOs that accumulated independent evidence on the effects of oseltamivir (Tamiflu) points to severe neuropsychiatric effects and risk of death in recipients of the drug. We wrote:

The REMAP-CAP Influenza Antiviral Domain randomised critically ill patients aged 12 years or older with laboratory-confirmed influenza to five days of oseltamivir, ten days of oseltamivir, or no antiviral treatment. In the report we have supplied, 90-day mortality was 13.7% (17/124) with no antiviral treatment, 19.8% (32/162) after five days of oseltamivir, and 19.4% (30/155) after ten days. The adjusted odds ratios for mortality were 2.13 and 2.17, respectively, with approximately a 98% posterior probability of harm. Recruitment to the oseltamivir interventions in critically ill patients was stopped after the prespecified inferiority threshold was crossed.

This was on top of the severe problems with sponsorship and publication bias, guest authoring and ghosting in the original licensing trials, which we showed in our Cochrane reviews and were reported in the antivirals series in TTE.

Yes, the CMOs took our letter very seriously and referred us to the latest guidance from the Scare Agency, which completely ignores the issue:

Our readers are welcome to go through it, but here are two punchlines:

Zanamivir is possibly even less effective than oseltamivir (the modest effect on symptoms was non-significant), and if you have a cough or are lactose intolerant, it’s not a good idea to inhale it).

OpenPrescribing data suggest that GPs rarely, if ever, prescribe zanamivir, with only around 100 prescriptions issued for children in 2026. Given the limited evidence of benefit, practical drawbacks, and extremely low prescribing rates, why is the UKHSA so confident that continued promotion is justified?

The latest UKHSA guidance (23 October 2026) acknowledges the troubling preliminary findings from the REMAP-CAP trial but gives them remarkably little weight in its recommendations.

Surely an evidence-based approach demands more than simply acknowledging the REMAP-CAP findings and promising to review the guidance as further evidence emerges. This randomised trial was stopped after crossing prespecified inferiority thresholds, with approximately a 98% probability of harm from oseltamivir in critically ill patients. Yet UKHSA continues to recommend it as first-line treatment for precisely this population.

When there is credible randomised evidence that a recommended treatment may increase mortality, surely an urgent, transparent and independent review of the guidance is a patient-safety imperative, not merely an important question for future consideration?

The UKHSA downplays the trial’s findings by referring to a discussion at the Options for the Control of Influenza XIII meeting in September 2026, organised by the International Society for Respiratory Viruses (ISRV).

A conference discussion is no substitute for a transparent, systematic appraisal of randomised evidence. When a recommended treatment may increase mortality, surely an urgent, independent review of the evidence and guidance is a patient-safety imperative?

The principal justification for downplaying the REMAP-CAP findings appears to be that patients received oseltamivir relatively late, typically five or more days after symptom onset. Yet, as our readers have pointed out, severe influenza often takes several days to develop, and access to medical care is far from immediate.

Far from diminishing the trial’s relevance, this makes its findings especially important when assessing the safety of UKHSA’s recommendations.

It would also be reasonable to ask whether the meeting’s sponsors had any influence on how the REMAP-CAP findings were discussed or interpreted. Given the implications for patient safety, transparency about potential conflicts of interest is essential, although sponsorship alone is not evidence of undue influence.

Read on for our assessment of the competing interests in the matter. In our next post we will detail the CMOs’ response and our open reply.

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