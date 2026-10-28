The CMOs have replied. They tell us that NERVTAG has reviewed REMAP-CAP. The problem is that the published guidance does not tell us what that review concluded, how the evidence was assessed, or why the recommendation remains unchanged.

On the 30th September, we wrote an open letter to the four UK Chief Medical Officers asking them to reconsider the continuing recommendation and use of oseltamivir (Tamiflu).

Our immediate concern was the new randomised evidence from REMAP-CAP in critically ill patients with influenza. The oseltamivir arms produced higher 90-day mortality than the no-antiviral group and crossed the trial’s prespecified inferiority threshold, after which recruitment to those interventions was stopped.

We have now received a reply on behalf of all four CMOs from Dr Thomas Waite, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, who tells us three important things:

First, the REMAP-CAP findings have been reviewed by NERVTAG, including discussion with the study investigators.

Second, they have been incorporated into the updated UKHSA guidance.

Third, we should await further evidence from RECOVERY, which is continuing to evaluate oseltamivir in hospitalised patients.

That sounds reassuring, until you look at what the updated guidance actually says.

Oseltamivir remains the recommended first-line treatment for severe influenza, including critical illness.

And this is where the issue becomes interesting.

The UKHSA guidance acknowledges that REMAP-CAP reported higher mortality in patients randomised to oseltamivir, that prespecified inferiority thresholds were met, and that recruitment to the oseltamivir arms was stopped. Yet the recommendation remains unchanged.

The guidance also notes that the REMAP-CAP findings were discussed at the Options for the Control of Influenza XIII meeting. But it does not mention NERVTAG, provide its evidence appraisal, explain how the new randomised mortality evidence was weighed against the observational evidence, or show the benefit-harm assessment that led to oseltamivir remaining the first-line treatment.

Then there is the evidence that is and is not cited.

UKHSA cites the 2024 Gao systematic review of randomised trials in severe influenza. That review found that, before REMAP-CAP, the direct randomised mortality evidence for oseltamivir versus standard care or placebo amounted to one trial involving just 74 participants, with very low certainty and a confidence interval compatible with substantial benefit or substantial harm.

It also cites the 2015 Dobson meta-analysis as “key evidence”. That analysis was funded by an unrestricted grant from Roche, the manufacturer of Tamiflu.

What the guidance does not cite is our 2014 Cochrane review, based on the full regulatory clinical study reports, the associated BMJ analyses, and the NIHR Health Technology Assessment monograph.

So we have written back.

The issue is no longer whether the authorities know about REMAP-CAP. They clearly do.

The question is much simpler:

How did randomised evidence raising a mortality concern, and sufficiently concerning to cross a prespecified inferiority threshold, get incorporated into an evidence review without changing the recommendation?

And if NERVTAG has conducted the review on which that decision rests, where is it?

Our open letter is about to go live, demanding answers on why oseltamivir remains first-line treatment for critically ill influenza patients despite the REMAP-CAP mortality findings.

We are calling for the immediate release of the NERVTAG papers, the evidence appraisal, the benefit–harm assessment, the declarations of interest, and the process for revising national guidance.

Read the letter; please share it and demand transparency.

When mortality is at stake, clinical recommendations must withstand independent scrutiny.