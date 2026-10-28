Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Nick Rendell's avatar
Nick Rendell
9h

I should be surprised at all this, but like many of your subscribers, it's what I've come to expect from so much of officialdom, the appearance of corruption.

And where it isn't actual corruption it's total disdain exemplified by their reluctance to be transparent.

Covid was the event that let us see behind the curtain. These people in their silos still aren't aware that the world has changed.

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Peter Selley's avatar
Peter Selley
7h

Could treatment with oseltamivir explain some of the deaths due to "flu"?

UKHSA are out of their depth.

Their recent guidance on antiviral agents

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/influenza-treatment-and-prophylaxis-using-anti-viral-agents/guidance-on-use-of-antiviral-agents-for-the-treatment-and-prophylaxis-of-seasonal-influenza#ref

has 82 references.

I looked some of them up using doi

Number 80 (doi: 10.1093/cid/civ639) is for an article titled "Tolerability of Fluoroquinolones in Management of Latent Tuberculosis in Liver Transplant Candidates"

The UKHSA guidance says "The REMAP-CAP investigators also reported a higher mortality in patients randomised to oseltamivir treatment compared with no antiviral treatment, which resulted in prespecified inferiority thresholds being met and recruitment to the oseltamivir treatment arms being stopped in March 2026. The available evidence is summarised in a pre-print manuscript (81.

Number 81 is not for the preprint of the REMAP-CAP results

It can be found here

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=7172531

Why would UKHSA not want us to see it?

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