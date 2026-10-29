The two old geezers have been hoisted with their own petard. As the Bricks series comes to an end (in 1 or 2 more posts), the TOGs thought it would be nice to keep our readers informed, in the meantime, about media coverage of Brick-related topics.

Nice and easy: just keep an eye on the Scare Agency and the British Bias Corporation outputs and hey presto: all done. Overwhelmed fools we are.

On 17 September the Mirror ran the usual scare story. “Professor says ‘get vaccine’ as mutated swine flu that killed 457 spreads in UK”.