Yes, you read correctly: The Sun, not usually known for its contribution to science and evidence, ran a piece called “FIGHT THE FLU - Pharmacies ‘running out of flu jabs’ amid early rise in cases – what to do if this happens to you”.

We stop here as the piece is a thinly veiled commercial and fear generator. We have something far better for you. It’s this graphic aid to differential diagnosis:

According to the Sun, you can do what any clinician knows cannot and should not be done: make a differential diagnosis on symptoms in the presence of a syndrome.

Wait a minute, you may remember, that no acute NHS outlet (including the Scare Agency and NHS England) has a reliable definition of active influenza:

And HM Government is bending over backwards to stonewall any Parliamentary Questions on the topic:

You may also recall that Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is as clueless as the Sun. This is what they sent us in response to our request for their definition of an active case of influenza:

So we should not be too hard on the media folks - they just reflect the main narrative which was described by one old geezer as a race to the bottom (of “science”).

If you are concerned by the title of the Sun’s piece, do not panic, because:

“An NHS spokesperson reiterated this, telling Sun Health: “There are absolutely enough flu vaccines available so please book your flu jab as normal.”

In keeping with the strict evidence base of the piece here is the ending:

“And Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said last month: “If you are offered a flu, Covid-19 or RSV vaccination this autumn and winter, we strongly encourage you to take up the opportunity.

“These vaccines can reduce your risk of becoming seriously ill and help you stay well, independent and active throughout the colder months.”

This post was written by two reassured old geezers.

Readings

Call SA, Vollenweider MA, Hornung CA, Simel DL, McKinney WP. Does this patient have influenza? JAMA. 2005 Feb 23;293(8):987-97. doi: 10.1001/jama.293.8.987. PMID: 15728170.