Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
6h

I checked the government surveillance before the weekend, I didn't see anything to generate the need for the article. But of course that must because the vaccine declined by me and many others, must be very effective this year.🤷‍♀️

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
2hEdited

thanks for that excellent infographic; I now feel much more confident to be able to distinguish and will stop wearing my N95 indoors when all alone; you have given me such renewed confidence now, again, many thanks.

For something that does not exist, the covid monster looks like the great imitator.

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