Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
1h

In view of another astute set of observations from our favourite two old geezers, it appears that an update is required to my comment to their piece from yesterday. The updated comment now reads as follows:

I admire the patience and persistence that you two old geezers demonstrate with these investigations. I don't have either but am glad to read your analyses and am left with an inescapable conclusion - the healthcare industry, plus pharma-funded media, as in the US, and state broadcasters, as in UK BBC, have been captured, and are being run, in effect, by psychopaths, and are best avoided if at all possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
34m

pulling the plug on mRNA vaccines - if only! Far too much pandering to industry and academia for that to happen.

Within the last week I have read that alternate views are being blocked in the areas of Covid, Climate change and now cancer treatment. This is a major problem, we are being manipulated by those with a vested interest, which appears to be too strong to argue against and maintain a career.

In all three cases the status quo is financially advantaged whilst society is arguably disadvantaged - eg £300 -400 billion costs for a pandemic that at best was manipulated and in reality may not have existed; Climate change - to drive Net Zero UK has the highest energy prices in the Western world - will it make a difference? There are credible alternate views that say it will make no difference. If we want economic growth there is a strong link between the amount of energy expended and the amount of growth - we can't be profitable with such high energy costs therefore growth will not happen, but billions are spent on subsidises for solar and wind; Cancer, I see cancer as a natural progression, should we be spending millions on treatment that will extend life by months, and months that I am sure will be far from the definition of quality life.

Really need to cut back on the scientific advice - it is not serving us well - and if that means closing universities making academics redundant, so be it !

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture