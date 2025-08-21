Several TTE readers asked for our thoughts on the recent US HHS announcement on winding down mRNA vaccine development.

This brief announcement (partly reproduced above) drew criticism from many parties, not least from vaccine scientists.

For those of you who want to see a kind of civilised venom and skewed reporting, you could read Madeline Halpert’s piece on the BBC website. Madeline interviewed one of the most highly conflicted scientists working on vaccines - Professor Offit.

What Madeline forgot to tell the BBC readers was that Offit had held a $1.5 million research chair at the Children's Hospital, funded by Merck. He also held the patent on an anti-diarrhoea vaccine he developed with Merck, Rotateq, which has prevented thousands of hospitalisations. And in 2008, the future royalties for the vaccine were sold for $182 million in cash. ‘Dr. Offit's share of vaccine profits? Unknown.’

Among the many statements identifying the policy with Secretary Kennedy’s “vaccine skeptic” stance, Madeline reported this:

He also removed the Covid-19 vaccine from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women.

“He” being RFK Jr. The sentence reads as a neglect or wilful dereliction charge.

TTE readers will not be surprised by such a decision, as COVID-19 vaccines were never trialled in healthy children and pregnant women prior to their registrations we have shown in our Comirnaty series.

The subtle manipulation of readers of the BBC piece may go unnoticed by those unfamiliar with the facts. Does the BBC advocate forcing untested interventions on healthy individuals at the lowest risk of the target disease?

But let’s ignore the evangelists and wokes for a minute and ask: why did HHS pull the plug on mRNA biologics when the rest of the world is bending over backwards to introduce them and spend our money on them?

As all TTE readers know, governmental bodies often lack clarity regarding the rationale behind their policies. We base our statement on the “will of the wisp” chasing of the HMG bodies in useless FOI requests. Stonewalls to protect us from ourselves while our money is being sprayed around.

If you click on the link in the HHS announcement, you are taken to the public repository ZENODO. There is a COVID-19 mRNA "vaccine" harms research collection of articles, last updated on 1 July 2025.

The collection is made up of six libraries for a total of 767 studies:

I. Spike protein pathogenicity research library (n=375)

Originally part of the outer coat of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, where it functions as a “key” to “unlock” (infect) cells, spike proteins are also produced in large amounts by the mRNA “vaccines,” triggering a short-lived immune response in the form of antibodies. However, a growing body of evidence has shown that the spike protein is harmful by itself, including over 370 peer-reviewed scientific papers collected in section I.

II. Spike protein and “vaccine” mRNA biodistribution studies (n=61)

In addition to the pathogenic characteristics of the spike protein antigen, over 60 peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated that both the “vaccine” mRNA encoding for the spike protein antigen and the spike protein itself can penetrate distant tissues, causing systemic harms.

III. Spike protein and “vaccine” mRNA persistence studies (n=41)

Over 40 peer-reviewed studies confirm that “vaccine” mRNA and the resulting spike protein antigen persist in the tissues of human vaccine recipients and animal test subjects far longer than claimed by public health officials; viral spike proteins, resulting from natural infection, have been shown to persist even longer, bolstering concerns that the identical “vaccine” spike may also last longer than anticipated.

IV. Lipid nanoparticle toxicity and allergenicity studies (n=80)

80 peer-reviewed papers show that ionizable lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) used in the experimental mRNA injections are highly inflammatory on their own, including their polyethylene glycol (PEG) component, an established cause of anaphylaxis (an extreme allergic reaction).

V. COVID-19 “vaccine” immune imprinting library (n=140)

Immune imprinting, dubbed “original antigenic sin” by Thomas Francis Jr., occurs when memory B lymphocytes produced in response to an initial viral infection dominate subsequent responses to related viruses. 140 peer-reviewed papers suggest that COVID “vaccines” imprinted the immune systems of recipients through exposure to the “wild type” spike protein from the original Wuhan strain, shaping their response to subsequent variants in potentially harmful ways.

VI. SARs-CoV-2 vaccine and viral variant research library (n=70)

In addition to the pathogenicity, distribution, and long persistence of the “vaccine” spike protein, this collection of 70 peer-reviewed papers suggests the “vaccines” applied strong selective pressure to the fast-mutating SARS-CoV-2 virus, quickly giving rise to “vaccine”-resistant variants.

As a ZENODO user, you can access the studies through a series of links. The two geezers are too old, doddery and sleepy to go through all 767 studies. There could be some crackers or some duds. It’s possible.

However, the final point is that HHS provided an evidence source for the rationale of their decision. Contrast this with the UK Scare Agency and DHSC stonewalling.

This post was written by two old geezers who find the BBC’s reporting increasingly unreliable, and the MSM at large, with very few exceptions. And before we sign off, we’d like to remind readers that the BBC is a publicly funded body.

