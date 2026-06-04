Back in January, the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) asked me to review its proposed risk-benefit framework for vaccine recommendations. The task was not to endorse its conclusions, but to examine whether the framework itself would allow transparent, reproducible, and evidence-based decision-making.

The result was a detailed review containing sixteen recommendations designed to strengthen the framework.

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They ranged from clearer definitions of vaccine harms and benefits to more explicit treatment of uncertainty, better reporting standards, and stronger safeguards against overconfidence in incomplete evidence. The overarching goal was simple: ensure that ACIP decisions are auditable, understandable, and capable of withstanding scrutiny from both scientists and the public.

Ordinarily, that would be where the story begins. Instead, it may be where it ends.

The review was due to be discussed at the most recent ACIP meeting. Committee members would have been informed that I was one of the external reviewers who had examined the draft framework and proposed improvements. Yet the meeting never happened.

In March, the scheduled ACIP meeting was cancelled, and since then, uncertainty has surrounded the committee’s future. The status of the current membership remains unclear, the timetable for future meetings is uncertain, and there has been little indication of how or when the framework review process will proceed.

That uncertainty matters because the framework under review is not merely a bureaucratic technicality; it is intended to guide vaccine recommendations that influence millions of people and billions of healthcare spending.

One of the striking features of the proposed framework was its recognition that vaccine policy entails balancing benefits and harms under uncertainty. That sounds obvious, but recent years have shown how difficult it is for institutions to openly acknowledge uncertainty. Too often, evidence gaps are treated as inconveniences rather than realities; questions about harms are dismissed rather than investigated, and assumptions about effectiveness become accepted truths before adequate evidence has emerged.

My review sought to address precisely those weaknesses, recommending a structured classification of adverse outcomes and requiring that harms be ranked according to severity and reversibility. I argued that population-level estimates of disease burden should carry explicit confidence ratings, rather than being presented with a false appearance of precision. I suggested that safety assessments should begin with an index of ongoing studies, so policymakers can see at a glance which questions remain unresolved, and I proposed that claims about transmission and protection should be supported by appropriate evidence rather than relying on surrogate markers.

None of these recommendations is radical; they are standard principles of evidence-based medicine.

The public deserves to know not merely what experts conclude, but how confident those experts are and what uncertainties remain. The surest route to rebuilding public confidence is not through messaging campaigns or public relations exercises; it is through methodological rigour and intellectual honesty.

The real issue is not about trusting ACIP or an old geezer. Instead, it’s about whether the evidence and evaluation processes can be trusted.

That is why frameworks matter: good ones force decision-makers to show their workings, expose their assumptions, and document any uncertainties. They should make it easier to identify where reasonable people may disagree, and, most importantly, allow recommendations to be judged on the strength of the evidence rather than on the authority of those presenting it.

My review was written as a constructive contribution to a process designed to improve vaccine policymaking. At present, however, it is difficult to know whether that discussion will even take place. The committee that was due to consider the review remains in limbo; the meeting to incorporate my review never took place, and the framework’s future direction remains uncertain.

Rather than take Carl’s word for it, read the review yourself. It’s available in full below the paywall.