Given the approximately 200 pandemic interventions aimed at slowing the virus's spread and reducing mortality rates, along with the introduction of one or two vaccines, you might expect a significant decrease in mortality post-pandemic. However, as we have shown, deaths rose post-pandemic, and there has been a noticeable silence amongst the government.

A recent analysis in JAMA on Excess US Deaths Before, During, and After the Pandemic highlights how bad the post-pandemic era played out in America.

Between 1980 and 2023, the US saw an estimated 14.7 million excess deaths. While deaths peaked in 2021, an excess of 1.5 million was recorded in 2022/23, with rates still much higher than pre-pandemic levels. Worryingly, in 2023, mortality among adults aged 25-44 years was 2.6 times higher than in other high-income countries.

The authors consider the excess reflects drug overdoses, firearm injuries, and cardiometabolic diseases.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there were 107,543 drug-related deaths in 2023, a decrease from 111,029 in 2022. Despite the still alarmingly high number of overdose deaths, they don't explain the post-pandemic excess. Particularly as the trend in deaths in the last 12 months to February 2025 continues to show that overdose deaths are on the decline, with 76,298 deaths reported in the latest CDC figures.

So, do firearms deaths explain the rise?

In the year 2023, the US saw a staggering total of 46,728 fatalities resulting from firearm-related incidents, translating to an alarming rate of 14.0 deaths per 100,000 individuals in the population. In stark contrast, England and Wales reported just 22 firearm-related deaths during the 2023/24 period, underscoring a significant disparity in gun violence trends between the US and other developed countries.

It is worth noting that in 2023, 58% of all US gun-related deaths were suicides (27,300), while 38% were murders (17,927). However, firearm deaths only contribute roughly 3% to the excess deaths, and since the pandemic, they have seen approximately 7,000 extra gun deaths.

So if it isn’t gun deaths and overdoses contributing to the large excess in US deaths, what is it?

Cardiometabolic disease is a group of interconnected conditions, including metabolic diseases, like obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and cardiovascular complications such as ischemic heart disease and stroke.

In the US, heart disease is the leading cause of death. In 2023, 919,032 people died from cardiovascular disease, equivalent to 1 in every three deaths.

The American Heart Association report that nearly 47% of American adults have high blood pressure, and more than half, 57%, are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. The report also found that black Americans have the highest prevalence of cardiovascular disease. Between 2017 and 2020, 59% of non-Hispanic Black adults had some form of the disease. Additionally, 72% of US adults have an unhealthy weight, and nearly 42% are obese.

Analysis of the national mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System from 2020 to 2022 revealed an estimated 228,524 excess CVD deaths compared to pre-pandemic trends.

The JAMA study author, Jacob Bor, said the “US has been in a protracted health crisis for decades, with health outcomes far worse than other high-income countries.” 46% of all US deaths among under 65 wouldn’t have occurred if the US had the age-specific death rates of similar countries.

However, what is similar across countries is the refusal to find out what’s driving the recent excess deaths. The current reasoning may explain some of the excess deaths, but it does not get to the heart of what is driving all the excess, particularly in middle-aged adults. In the UK, analysis of age-specific mortality trends also shows an increase for middle-aged adults (30–54 years).

However, the government isn’t interested in finding out what is causing the excess deaths and avoidable life years lost.

Readers may want to revisit our responses to Karol Sikora and Keith Dudleston on TTE’s list of non-mutually exclusive causes of excess mortality.

As we said, we should test all possible and plausible explanations, including the introduction of any new intervention for the causes.

Given the current US evidence-based focus, our Letter to the American agencies is to consider the need for a government investigative task force that looks into these deaths. What’s driving them, and what can be done to prevent them?

We recommend a US Task Force that comprises pathologists and coroners, clinical epidemiologists, medical statisticians, and a board of independent clinicians, along with a secretariat to support its operations. Most importantly, it is separated from the usual government functions that often obscure significant events.

What is the point of collecting all this data if no one is prepared to ask the vital questions? There’s too much data and information, and too much focus on AI. Consequently, no one is asking, “What’s the purpose of public health surveillance if the same point is being made repeatedly, and no investigation follows as a consequence?”

A description or quantification of a problem must always precede analysis and eventual interventions to address the issue at hand. With excess mortality, we know the problem, but where are the analyses and action plans?

This post was written by two old geezers who watch busy people being busy.