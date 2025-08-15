Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Alan Kennedy
Writing about "the introduction of one or two vaccines", Norman Fenton and Martin Neil pointed out in 2014 that "data from reporting systems such as VAERS and Yellow Card showed that the level of serious adverse reactions, including deaths, were proportionally orders of magnitude greater than from all previous vaccines dating back 30 years". The claim appears to be factually correct and is certainly worthy of investigation. Since I very much agree that "we should test all possible and plausible explanations", the question I'd like answered (I'm a psychologist, after all) is why the almost pathological embarrassed silence from professional colleagues when I even raise the matter?

Vivien C Buckley
I keep reading from different sources that mortality rates are up in all countries. Our governments don’t seem the least bit concerned. Maybe, they’re not that dense but have to put on a brave exterior? An increase of mortality in the middle age group 30-54 years is deeply concerning. The cause should be investigated. Is it heart? Cancer? My kids are in that age range. My 41 year old son is a heavy duty work out person. Heart issues seem to go hand and hand with the covid shots. Since we aren’t responsible for the mandates, shouldn’t governments be trying to get to the bottom of the cause of the cardiac issues? For whatever reason everything negative about these shots has been hidden. For instance in 2022 within 2 weeks of the fourth shot, 6 doctors in the GTA died. The Toronto Star paper was quick to dispel any rumour about the shot being responsible. They obviously had no evidence to support that claim but nevertheless came out with both barrels shooting. The majority of the deaths were caused by heart attacks including a triathlete who was doing laps in the McMaster University pool, she was only 27 years old. It seems that credentialed doctors are producing enough evidence (unlike those in positions of power), that our governments should be alarmed necessitating a serious investigation. The fact that they are not says to me that they are hiding the evidence and staying quiet for whatever reason.

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
