Letter to America: the two old geezers need help from subscribers
We need answers to four questions.
Dear US subscribers, the two old geezers stumbled onto a line of inquiry which has been staring us in the face for six years. Yes, it’s got to do with SARS-CoV-2, and yes, it’s got to do with testing.
The thrust of the TTE inquiry will become obvious when you read on. We have four questions relating to mass testing during the recent Covid 19 pandemic. We cannot find a US-wide regulation, laws or policies, nor can we find their State equivalents. That does not necessarily mean that they don’t exist. It may mean that our feeble eyesight cannot see them, or our arthritic fingers cannot use the keyboard anymore.
According to the Federal Government (HHS), approximately 720 to 750 million SARS-CoV-2 tests were carried out up to 31 December 2021. The type of tests is for the moment irrelevant, and so are the viral findings. Let’s focus on the samples. So, up to 750 million samples were collected. These figures are not the number of people tested, as most folk had multiple tests.
The HHS dataset says the U.S. SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing time series drew results from “over 1,000 U.S. laboratories and testing locations.” These included commercial/reference laboratories, public health laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other testing locations.
Already, you will have picked up the vagueness of the figures; they are estimates. Over 1,000 laboratories could mean anything.
Some non-laboratory-based testing sites may not be included in these figures. Leaving throughput, accreditation and contamination issues aside, what is striking is that there does not appear to have been a register of testing sites. So:
Are you aware of such a register or list in your State, city, town or county?
A number of these sites are no longer active today, perhaps up to half. We don’t have the exact figure, but we have seen many “hole in the wall” testing sites spring up and then vanish.
Are you aware of how many sites have been closed down in your State, city, town or county?
Now think of the nasal swabs, saliva samples, buccal (mouth) swabs taken from you, or your family and friends. Again, we are not interested in viral material; we are focusing on what else was in the samples: people’s cells, i.e. complete DNA sequences. We cannot find any national laws or regulations for the retention and disposal of such specimens outside research settings.
Are you aware of any laws, policies, or regulations dictating specimen retention periods in your State, city, town or county?
Each large laboratory or hospital probably has a policy on retention and disposal, but what about those that are no longer operational? This is the fourth question, and it may be the billion-dollar question in more ways than one.
You can guess where we are going, but we need facts, not approximations and guesses by two old dodderers.
Can you help us to help you, please?
This post was written by two old geezers who try to ascertain facts and like to exchange with their readers.
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Can't help much but Couey did a video, on 26 June 2024 https://stream.gigaohm.bio/w/3442q71n6uzwMckdXtxa7N , in which he went into a discussion on testing. Many of the fly by night companies which have now disappeared had the letters DX in their name (indicates long range transmission, apparently), such as Ultimate DX Corp. This particular company was formed in April 2020 and headed by an adult film producer with no experience in medical or biological matters.
His test was looking for the ORF1AB region, which is actually a conserved region across many coronaviruses. And the equipment used was an "Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 12k platform, which is a platform that is capable of full genome sequencing of humans by 96 well plate. Meaning that they could sequence 100 humans in a few hours and get their full genomes, like a whole restriction enzyme map of all the major disease markers in their genome. And they chose to use that machine, which is worth about $250,000 a pop." PCR testing only needed equipment less than 10% of that cost.
"This is test that was actually used to screen all of the municipal employees in a town in California at the beginning of the pandemic."
From Claude AI
Question: Did any laws, regulations, or official guidelines exist early during the COVID PANDEMIC (2020 or later) that were requirements for laboratories testing for the PCR of this virus? Such assumptions, testing controls, and specimen retention?
Good — I have enough to give you a solid, layered answer. Here it is:
Regulatory Framework for COVID-19 PCR Lab Testing (2020–)
Several overlapping layers of law, regulation, and official guidance governed labs doing SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing from the start.
1. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) — FDA
The legal foundation was Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. On February 4, 2020, the Secretary of HHS determined a public health emergency existed ￼, which triggered EUA authority. The FDA granted an EUA for the CDC’s 2019-Novel Coronavirus Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, and any laboratory not designated by CDC as qualified and implementing a COVID-19 test other than the CDC EUA assay was required to contact the FDA to obtain its own EUA before performing any diagnostic testing. ￼
In short: no lab could legally run a COVID PCR test without either using the CDC’s authorized panel or getting their own EUA.
2. CLIA Certification — CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services)
The CLIA regulations established quality standards covering all aspects of testing — from general laboratory requirements and quality monitors to analytic performance, pre-analytics, post-analytics, and personnel requirements. Labs were required to be certified by their state and by CMS before accepting human specimens. ￼
CMS issued guidance on March 26, 2020, confirming that labs needed a CLIA certificate to perform COVID-19 testing, and that under CLIA, labs were prohibited from testing human specimens for diagnosis, prevention, or treatment without a valid CLIA certificate. ￼
Proficiency testing (PT) was still required during the public health emergency — labs performing testing and providing patient results could not opt out of PT events. ￼
3. Reporting Requirements
All labs performing or analyzing any COVID-19 test — molecular, antigen, or antibody — were required to report data regardless of the type of CLIA certificate held. All negative and positive results had to be reported. ￼ Non-compliance after September 23, 2020 triggered civil monetary penalties.
4. PCR Testing Controls
EUA assay requirements were specific about internal controls. The CDC protocol required that positive template controls, no-template controls, and human specimen controls be included in all runs. The human RNase P gene (RP) assay was run to monitor nucleic acid extraction, specimen quality, and overall assay performance. ￼
5. Cycle Threshold (Ct) Assumptions
This is where it gets controversial. A positive result was defined as a fluorescent amplification curve crossing the threshold within 40 cycles (Ct < 40). If all three assay targets were not positive, an inconclusive result was recorded and retesting was required. ￼
The Ct = 40 cutoff was a significant embedded assumption. Research later flagged this: patients with a high Ct value — for example, above 33–34 on the N1 target — generally were not found to have live, culturable virus in their respiratory secretions. ￼ In other words, the 40-cycle cutoff used in early EUA assays could flag people as “positive” who may not have been infectious. The CDC’s own scientists acknowledged this internally.
6. Specimen Retention
Under pre-existing CLIA regulations (42 CFR §493.1105), labs had baseline specimen retention obligations. Labs were required to retain records including test requisitions and authorizations. ￼ No specific COVID-era federal rule dramatically extended retention periods for PCR swab specimens themselves — the standard CLIA retention framework applied, though result records and authorizations had to be kept per those regulations.
Bottom Line
The regulatory structure was real and detailed — EUA terms, CLIA certification, quality controls, and mandatory reporting all applied from early 2020. But there were notable gaps and assumptions baked in: the Ct cutoff of 40 was an early CDC decision embedded in the EUA panel without universal scientific consensus, sampling technique standardization was acknowledged as insufficient, and specimen retention for raw swabs was governed by the general CLIA framework rather than any COVID-specific rule.
SOURCES:
1. https://www.fda.gov/media/136151/download
2.Where can I go for updates and more information?
CDC webpages:
General: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Symptoms:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-
testing/symptoms.html
Healthcare Professionals:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/hcp/index.html
Information for Laboratories: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
nCoV/lab/index.html
Laboratory Biosafety: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
nCoV/lab-biosafety-guidelines.html
Isolation Precautions in Healthcare Settings:
https://www.cdc.gov/infectioncontrol/guidelines/isolation/index.html
Specimen Collection: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
nCoV/lab/guidelines-clinical-specimens.html
Infection Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
ncov/php/infection-control.html
FDA webpages:
General: www.fda.gov/novelcoronavirus
EUAs:(includes links to patient fact sheet and manufacturer’s
instructions) https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-
disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-
devices/in-vitro-diagnostics-euas
Laboratory Corporation of America (“Labcorp”):
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
531 S Spring St
Burlington, NC 27215
Website: http://www.labcorp.com
Email: covid19requests@labcorp.com
Customer Service Phone: 1 (800) 222-7566
COVID-19 Updates Page:
https://www.labcorp.com/informationlabcorp-about-coronavirus-
disease-2019-covid-19
3. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7409931/
4. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-52984-7
5. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.02.21252768v1.full.pdf
6.https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10825127/
7. https://www.needle.tube/resources-19/Legal-Requirements-for-Sample-Retention-in-Medical-Diagnostic-Labs:-Understanding-CLIA-Guidelines-and-Best-Practices
Happy reading. Did I? No. I am probably older than you and am on vacation with my family and am on my iPhone only!
Laverne Miller MD