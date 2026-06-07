Dear US subscribers, the two old geezers stumbled onto a line of inquiry which has been staring us in the face for six years. Yes, it’s got to do with SARS-CoV-2, and yes, it’s got to do with testing.

The thrust of the TTE inquiry will become obvious when you read on. We have four questions relating to mass testing during the recent Covid 19 pandemic. We cannot find a US-wide regulation, laws or policies, nor can we find their State equivalents. That does not necessarily mean that they don’t exist. It may mean that our feeble eyesight cannot see them, or our arthritic fingers cannot use the keyboard anymore.

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According to the Federal Government (HHS), approximately 720 to 750 million SARS-CoV-2 tests were carried out up to 31 December 2021. The type of tests is for the moment irrelevant, and so are the viral findings. Let’s focus on the samples. So, up to 750 million samples were collected. These figures are not the number of people tested, as most folk had multiple tests.

The HHS dataset says the U.S. SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing time series drew results from “over 1,000 U.S. laboratories and testing locations.” These included commercial/reference laboratories, public health laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other testing locations.

Already, you will have picked up the vagueness of the figures; they are estimates. Over 1,000 laboratories could mean anything.

Some non-laboratory-based testing sites may not be included in these figures. Leaving throughput, accreditation and contamination issues aside, what is striking is that there does not appear to have been a register of testing sites. So:

Are you aware of such a register or list in your State, city, town or county?

A number of these sites are no longer active today, perhaps up to half. We don’t have the exact figure, but we have seen many “hole in the wall” testing sites spring up and then vanish.

Are you aware of how many sites have been closed down in your State, city, town or county?

Now think of the nasal swabs, saliva samples, buccal (mouth) swabs taken from you, or your family and friends. Again, we are not interested in viral material; we are focusing on what else was in the samples: people’s cells, i.e. complete DNA sequences. We cannot find any national laws or regulations for the retention and disposal of such specimens outside research settings.

Are you aware of any laws, policies, or regulations dictating specimen retention periods in your State, city, town or county?

Each large laboratory or hospital probably has a policy on retention and disposal, but what about those that are no longer operational? This is the fourth question, and it may be the billion-dollar question in more ways than one.

You can guess where we are going, but we need facts, not approximations and guesses by two old dodderers.

Can you help us to help you, please?

This post was written by two old geezers who try to ascertain facts and like to exchange with their readers.