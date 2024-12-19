We continue coverage of the US House of Representatives AFTER ACTION REVIEW OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward” report published on the 4th December 2024

The report is extensive, and summarising or covering its content is impossible, given the limited resources at our disposal. However, if you click the link above, you can scan the index and read whatever interests you. Inevitably, our selection is dictated by our interests or involvement.

On PDF page 208 of the report (page 171 in the index), the report tackles the issue of the actions of the WHO and its repercussions on events in the US.

The US has a lot of skin in the WHO. Not only is it a founding member of the United Nations, but historically, it has been the largest contributor to the WHO, with donations of up to $123 million a year and additional contributions for special projects of up to $402 million in 2017 (the amount Carl earns in a year, more or less). There are other big funders; for example, Germany and the Gates Foundation exceed what the US contributes yearly.

The US House of Representatives accuses WHO of relaying the Chinese Communist Party line denying human-to-human spread and delaying declaring a public health emergency while ignoring warnings from Taiwan for political reasons. In addition, they accuse China of persecuting the healthcare workers who sounded the alarm and restricting access to vital information. All this is a bit too political for TTE. Still, over the years, we have exposed WHO’s lousy advice, flip-flopping of officials, reliance on key pharma opinion leaders as advisors, and lack of transparency and technical understanding of what tests and trust mean in public health and medicine.

You can see all these problems at play in the Case Definitions of Covid:

You are a confirmed case of Covid if you have one positive PCR (no mention of cycle threshold) regardless of clinical context OR if you are symptomatic AND/OR in an “outbreak” and have a positive lateral flow test.

There is no mention of the likelihood of contamination and the importance of viral load measurement for defining infectiousness and active cases. Either the WHO does not understand how PCR works, or it is politically motivated to lower the threshold for the creation of “cases”.

Even at this late stage, WHO incites us to renew the pandemic with such sloppy definitions. They should look at the ECDC definitions, which, although imperfect, move in the right direction.

But perhaps the most important conclusion about the failures of WHO is at the end of the section in the Report:

The US does not want to sign a treaty under the auspices of the WHO.

In our most accessed post, we deplore the devolution of sovereignty and freedom into the hands of those whose policies have landed us in a terrific long-term mess. These policies show their lack of understanding of health, epidemiology, and public health.

We won’t mention the testing debacle, particularly while WHO still recommends that its Member States continue offering COVID-19 testing as part of its management and control.

Nor will we mention that we could easily find ourselves in an annual cycle of public health emergencies of international concern or early action alerts.

The US House of Representatives are rightly concerned about the WHO pandemic treaty as it does nothing to address the shortfalls revealed in the COVID-19 response,

This post was written by two old geezers who do not want a police state overseen by Dr Tedros - Hurrah for the US of A.