We continue coverage of the US House of Representatives AFTER ACTION REVIEW OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward” report published on the 4th December 2024
The report is extensive, and summarising or covering its content is impossible, given the limited resources at our disposal. However, if you click the link above, you can scan the index and read whatever interests you. Inevitably, our selection is dictated by our interests or involvement.
On PDF page 208 of the report (page 171 in the index), the report tackles the issue of the actions of the WHO and its repercussions on events in the US.
The US has a lot of skin in the WHO. Not only is it a founding member of the United Nations, but historically, it has been the largest contributor to the WHO, with donations of up to $123 million a year and additional contributions for special projects of up to $402 million in 2017 (the amount Carl earns in a year, more or less). There are other big funders; for example, Germany and the Gates Foundation exceed what the US contributes yearly.
The US House of Representatives accuses WHO of relaying the Chinese Communist Party line denying human-to-human spread and delaying declaring a public health emergency while ignoring warnings from Taiwan for political reasons. In addition, they accuse China of persecuting the healthcare workers who sounded the alarm and restricting access to vital information. All this is a bit too political for TTE. Still, over the years, we have exposed WHO’s lousy advice, flip-flopping of officials, reliance on key pharma opinion leaders as advisors, and lack of transparency and technical understanding of what tests and trust mean in public health and medicine.
You can see all these problems at play in the Case Definitions of Covid:
You are a confirmed case of Covid if you have one positive PCR (no mention of cycle threshold) regardless of clinical context OR if you are symptomatic AND/OR in an “outbreak” and have a positive lateral flow test.
There is no mention of the likelihood of contamination and the importance of viral load measurement for defining infectiousness and active cases. Either the WHO does not understand how PCR works, or it is politically motivated to lower the threshold for the creation of “cases”.
Even at this late stage, WHO incites us to renew the pandemic with such sloppy definitions. They should look at the ECDC definitions, which, although imperfect, move in the right direction.
But perhaps the most important conclusion about the failures of WHO is at the end of the section in the Report:
The US does not want to sign a treaty under the auspices of the WHO.
The Lockdown files message is clear: we must never again suppress democracy by giving power to power-hungry people.
In our most accessed post, we deplore the devolution of sovereignty and freedom into the hands of those whose policies have landed us in a terrific long-term mess. These policies show their lack of understanding of health, epidemiology, and public health.
We won’t mention the testing debacle, particularly while WHO still recommends that its Member States continue offering COVID-19 testing as part of its management and control.
Nor will we mention that we could easily find ourselves in an annual cycle of public health emergencies of international concern or early action alerts.
The US House of Representatives are rightly concerned about the WHO pandemic treaty as it does nothing to address the shortfalls revealed in the COVID-19 response,
This post was written by two old geezers who do not want a police state overseen by Dr Tedros - Hurrah for the US of A.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Hi Gwen, we try desperately to stay clear of party politics because we are not politicians and politics is an arena in which we are not comfortable. However we sometimes do have to have contact with politicians if only to ask them to ask questions in Parliament. But we do not have preferential channels with this or that party. As far as gritting the roads is concerned the late and much missed Paul Flynn MP having read our work on antivirals and listened to the evidence during the Council of Europe meeting suggested we should use Tamiflu on the roads to avoid slippasliding.
It’s true we swear it on Matt Hancock’s head:
https://www.proquest.com/docview/1777705873?sourcetype=Scholarly%20Journals
You can believe us as we are doctors and the story was reported by the media, so it has to be true.
Keep commenting and thanks for your support, Tom.
Yesterday Daily Sceptic had an article written by Dr. David Bell, about the recent U.S. House of Representative’s report “Lessons learned and a Path Forward” 520 pages in length. Dr. Bell, points out many of the findings and recommendations in the report, contradict one another one another. A thorough article. The House, at least gave the time of day to every wrong doing performed during the plandemic. But then went on to recommend they all be done again in the event of another “plandemic”. One thought, congress did not steer away from the issues, but came to all the wrong conclusions. The UK’s covid inquiry, stays away from all the issues and keeps drawing a blank.
https://dailysceptic.org/2024/12/17/the-covid-lessons-learned-report-from-the-u-s-house-of-representatives-is-right-to-condemn-lockdowns-but-why-does-it-want-to-give-more-power-to-the-who/