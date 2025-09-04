Iona Heath is a writer, a retired GP and former president of the Royal College of General Practitioners. As a primary care physician, she worked in a deprived part of north London for almost 35 years, and with her writings has inspired many with her wisdom. She is a staunch supporter of the general practice role in improving society’s health; her latest book explores the significance of John Berger's work and their friendship on her career as a GP.

She has been part of the overdiagnosis movement since its inception over a decade ago, and what follows are some of TTE’s thoughts on her keynote at the Preventing Overdiagnosis Conference in Oxford.

Share Trust the Evidence

Modern healthcare is currently facing significant challenges. Overdiagnosis and the exploitation of fear and hope for profit are major contributors to this troubling situation. Additionally, distortion and corruption in academic medicine create a painful tension between despair and hope. Industrial companies know how to harness fear to boost demand and generate profit. Consequently, medical messaging is designed to provoke fear while simultaneously offering reassuring messages.

Reassurance comes from getting the latest test or treatment; the cure is just around the corner. As fear is induced, hope offers you the latest diagnostic test or treatment to reduce your risk; in some instances, to be cured of your ills. The approach from hope to despair and back again is at the root of monetising profits.

The imposition of biomedical techno speak has led to the suppression and marginalisation of uncertainty and propagated the necessity for more tests and more interventions based on the premise of fear and hope.

Genomes, genomics, digital interventions, Apps, and AI are the mainstays of the emerging healthcare landscape. Alongside these, a new language has emerged that requires interpretation and action. Hence, all newborns will be subjected to genomic screening despite false positives, unpredictable consequences and the potential to generate a lifetime of anxiety. At the point of birth, you’ll be overdiagnosed and subject to a life of over-treatment.

Biometric testing, with its arbitrary positive and negative results and fluctuating thresholds, has disrupted the conversation between doctors and patients. The improper use and management of a sensitive molecular test contributed to widespread panic and unclear case numbers during the pandemic. Central to this issue was the language surrounding the PCR results, epitomised by the phrase "Test, test, test" as a proposed solution.

Tackling the social inequalities prevalent in healthcare is often politically overshadowed by the focus on new tests and treatments as they emerge. Solutions are proposed as the latest answer to the population's health, distracting the public from more pressing issues. With a conflicted academic workforce on board, the cycle of poor quality research and practice persists, allowing politicians to propagate hope in the population. Genomics would enable people to “leapfrog” killer illnesses and receive “personalised” health care, preached Wes Streeting, the UK’s Health Secretary, to the mainstream media.

The role of doctors is to alleviate fear; exaggerating it constitutes a betrayal of the patient. We need to reevaluate the biomedical language that minimises the risks of treatments while emphasising their benefits. This requires acknowledging uncertainty when appropriate and pushing back against the overly aggressive language of the biomedical model.

This post was summed up by one old geezer. The other old geezer remarked that the idea of being overdiagnosed and overtreated at birth is both disturbing and overwhelming. But what can two old geezers do about it?

Iona spoke at Preventing Overdiagnosis in Oxford in 2014, and as soon as the latest video is available from 2025, we’ll let you know.