Vivian Evans
6h

I think it all comes down to a lack of trust and thus an over-reliance on 'objective' measures like biomedical procedures. Viewed as a 'consumer' of the NHS, vulgo: patient, over the decades I note that doctors don't believe what their patients tell them but rather use tests. Admin doesn't trust doctors in their diagnosis without 'proof', i.e. tests.

Here's one example: at the beginning of the 2010s I found myself becoming more and more cross, with strange aching bones and general malaise. That wasn't me - as I told my then GP. She laughed and said that was a prime example for having hyperparathyroidism. She didn't;t need a test, she knew, from her experience and from knowing me. Of course, before she could do anything so outlandish as referring me to a consultant, she had to have a proper test made ... I think in ye olden days, she might just have picked up her phone and arranged such referral ... but even at that time, it was about ticking the proper boxes ... and even then, time (for the cross and aching patient) and for the GP as well as the admin in surgery and hospital was wasted. But all the boxes were ticked ...

Sadly, it's not just doctors who need to 'prove' that their diagnosis is correct before anything can be done and never mind the time lost for all concerned while the boxes are in the due process of being ticked - it also shortens the time between GP and patient because the GP needs to check his computer screen which means he or she cannot look properly at how the patient behaves. not that it matters nowadays where a GP probably doesn't see the same patient for months if not years.

Meanwhile, many patients have become indoctrinated into regarding tests being done as validation for their complaint ( even if it shows nothing was wrong), and regard it as due to them, as some sort of ticket for the next round.

Were we really worse off and less healthy in the 1970s or 80s before box-ticking became a 'must'? Sometimes, just a kind word from the doctor was sufficient, and better than any new drug ...

John Davison
6h

By virtue of my career it's been somewhat of a privilege to be familiar with GP's patients records and sometimes the not too subtle but coded comments about certain patients.

Fat Filers and the Worried Well was a recurring theme many years ago- thank God for Librium and Valiu to shut them up. . Bigpharma got away scot free with that one methinks.

So, where are we now? Worry not, we've got a test for everything you could ever think of - and more.

As ever, fear is the key.

4 more comments...

