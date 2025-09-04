Live at Preventing Overdiagnosis: Disease mongering.
The unbearable tension between despair and hope.
Iona Heath is a writer, a retired GP and former president of the Royal College of General Practitioners. As a primary care physician, she worked in a deprived part of north London for almost 35 years, and with her writings has inspired many with her wisdom. She is a staunch supporter of the general practice role in improving society’s health; her latest book explores the significance of John Berger's work and their friendship on her career as a GP.
She has been part of the overdiagnosis movement since its inception over a decade ago, and what follows are some of TTE’s thoughts on her keynote at the Preventing Overdiagnosis Conference in Oxford.
Modern healthcare is currently facing significant challenges. Overdiagnosis and the exploitation of fear and hope for profit are major contributors to this troubling situation. Additionally, distortion and corruption in academic medicine create a painful tension between despair and hope. Industrial companies know how to harness fear to boost demand and generate profit. Consequently, medical messaging is designed to provoke fear while simultaneously offering reassuring messages.
Reassurance comes from getting the latest test or treatment; the cure is just around the corner. As fear is induced, hope offers you the latest diagnostic test or treatment to reduce your risk; in some instances, to be cured of your ills. The approach from hope to despair and back again is at the root of monetising profits.
The imposition of biomedical techno speak has led to the suppression and marginalisation of uncertainty and propagated the necessity for more tests and more interventions based on the premise of fear and hope.
Genomes, genomics, digital interventions, Apps, and AI are the mainstays of the emerging healthcare landscape. Alongside these, a new language has emerged that requires interpretation and action. Hence, all newborns will be subjected to genomic screening despite false positives, unpredictable consequences and the potential to generate a lifetime of anxiety. At the point of birth, you’ll be overdiagnosed and subject to a life of over-treatment.
Biometric testing, with its arbitrary positive and negative results and fluctuating thresholds, has disrupted the conversation between doctors and patients. The improper use and management of a sensitive molecular test contributed to widespread panic and unclear case numbers during the pandemic. Central to this issue was the language surrounding the PCR results, epitomised by the phrase "Test, test, test" as a proposed solution.
Tackling the social inequalities prevalent in healthcare is often politically overshadowed by the focus on new tests and treatments as they emerge. Solutions are proposed as the latest answer to the population's health, distracting the public from more pressing issues. With a conflicted academic workforce on board, the cycle of poor quality research and practice persists, allowing politicians to propagate hope in the population. Genomics would enable people to “leapfrog” killer illnesses and receive “personalised” health care, preached Wes Streeting, the UK’s Health Secretary, to the mainstream media.
The role of doctors is to alleviate fear; exaggerating it constitutes a betrayal of the patient. We need to reevaluate the biomedical language that minimises the risks of treatments while emphasising their benefits. This requires acknowledging uncertainty when appropriate and pushing back against the overly aggressive language of the biomedical model.
This post was summed up by one old geezer. The other old geezer remarked that the idea of being overdiagnosed and overtreated at birth is both disturbing and overwhelming. But what can two old geezers do about it?
Iona spoke at Preventing Overdiagnosis in Oxford in 2014, and as soon as the latest video is available from 2025, we’ll let you know.
I think it all comes down to a lack of trust and thus an over-reliance on 'objective' measures like biomedical procedures. Viewed as a 'consumer' of the NHS, vulgo: patient, over the decades I note that doctors don't believe what their patients tell them but rather use tests. Admin doesn't trust doctors in their diagnosis without 'proof', i.e. tests.
Here's one example: at the beginning of the 2010s I found myself becoming more and more cross, with strange aching bones and general malaise. That wasn't me - as I told my then GP. She laughed and said that was a prime example for having hyperparathyroidism. She didn't;t need a test, she knew, from her experience and from knowing me. Of course, before she could do anything so outlandish as referring me to a consultant, she had to have a proper test made ... I think in ye olden days, she might just have picked up her phone and arranged such referral ... but even at that time, it was about ticking the proper boxes ... and even then, time (for the cross and aching patient) and for the GP as well as the admin in surgery and hospital was wasted. But all the boxes were ticked ...
Sadly, it's not just doctors who need to 'prove' that their diagnosis is correct before anything can be done and never mind the time lost for all concerned while the boxes are in the due process of being ticked - it also shortens the time between GP and patient because the GP needs to check his computer screen which means he or she cannot look properly at how the patient behaves. not that it matters nowadays where a GP probably doesn't see the same patient for months if not years.
Meanwhile, many patients have become indoctrinated into regarding tests being done as validation for their complaint ( even if it shows nothing was wrong), and regard it as due to them, as some sort of ticket for the next round.
Were we really worse off and less healthy in the 1970s or 80s before box-ticking became a 'must'? Sometimes, just a kind word from the doctor was sufficient, and better than any new drug ...
By virtue of my career it's been somewhat of a privilege to be familiar with GP's patients records and sometimes the not too subtle but coded comments about certain patients.
Fat Filers and the Worried Well was a recurring theme many years ago- thank God for Librium and Valiu to shut them up. . Bigpharma got away scot free with that one methinks.
So, where are we now? Worry not, we've got a test for everything you could ever think of - and more.
As ever, fear is the key.