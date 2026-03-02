Restrictions, lockdowns, travel bans, tiers, curfews — in 2020, they changed so frequently that even the most diligent observer struggled to keep up.

Over 200 alterations to rules in a single year. Pub openings and closures alone changed 20 times by September. Advice morphed into law in days; borders appeared and disappeared as if sketched in pencil. Public understanding frayed; compliance followed suit.

At the Covid Inquiry, the former Health Secretary. Matt Hancock’s view was plain: next time, lock down harder and faster. Get the doctrine right. Suppress the virus unless the costs of lockdown exceed the costs of the pandemic.

That framing sounds tidy. But it assumes two things: that lockdowns reliably suppress viral spread, and that their costs and benefits can be meaningfully balanced in real time. Both assumptions deserve scrutiny.

And as a new analysis seemingly finds that Covid infections were already falling before most European lockdowns were imposed, we ask a simple question: did lockdowns work? More specifically, did they reduce infections, hospital admissions, and deaths?

What Changed When We Locked Down?

In March 2020, within ten days, the UK moved from advisory guidance — avoid non-essential contact — to mandatory stay-at-home orders. But the public had already begun adjusting before the legal hammer fell.

Mobility data tell the story. By 23 March, the day lockdown was announced, workplace mobility was already down 28%, retail 33%, and transport use 40%. The trajectories were falling before compulsion as people responded to risk.

The lockdown further reduced visits to parks, shops, and transport hubs. By the end of March, retail and recreation visits had dropped by more than 70%, transit station visits by more than 70%, and workplace visits by around 60%. Residential activity rose by only around 20–24%. That mismatch is instructive: If two-thirds of external activity disappeared, why didn’t home presence double?

The answer is that life didn’t stop. Essential workers remained active; shopping was condensed into fewer, more anxious episodes. Some activity shifted, but much simply vanished.

Panic buying preceded lockdown: Grocery visits surged by nearly 20% before restrictions began. Globally, hand sanitiser sales rose 800%. In New Zealand, spending jumped 40% despite minimal cases, and in the UK, toilet paper briefly became the currency.

The behavioural effect of lockdown was therefore layered:

Voluntary change in response to risk.

Anticipatory change before restrictions.

Mandatory change once the law intervened.

If one were to simplify, advice achieved roughly a third reduction in workplace, retail, and transport activity. Lockdown added another third in certain categories. But the public had already shifted its behaviour.

The key question is whether those behavioural changes translated into measurable epidemiological effects.

Infections: Timing Matters

Primary care surveillance from the Royal College of General Practitioners, covering over four million patients, showed that acute respiratory infections began declining on 9 March 2020. That was two weeks before lockdown. By the time lockdown commenced on 23–26 March, respiratory consultations were already falling.

Now, interpretation here is difficult. GP services had partially shut down. Messaging to “protect the NHS” discouraged attendance. Testing was minimal and largely hospital-based. Community prevalence data did not yet exist, and the ONS Infection Survey had not begun. Still, the trajectory had changed before lockdown.

Looking at laboratory-confirmed case data by specimen date, infections did not begin to fall sharply until around 30 April, roughly five weeks after lockdown. If lockdown were a rapid “circuit breaker”, one might expect a visible effect within two to three weeks, allowing for incubation and testing delays. The data do not show an immediate inflexion.

Why?

One explanation lies in household transmission. Our systematic review of close contact found the highest secondary attack rates in home and quarantine settings. If you confine households, you may reduce community spread, but you intensify within-household transmission. In effect, you rewire the network of transmission rather than eliminate it.

The early epidemic curve is blurred by incomplete measurement, limited community testing, hospital-focused case ascertainment, possible hospital-acquired infections, and an underestimation of the true total infections before lockdown.

The Modelling Assumptions

The Imperial College Report 9 projected severe outcomes. It assumed 4.4% of infections would require hospitalisation, extrapolated from early Chinese data. That implied 44,000 admissions per million infections and ICU demand exceeding capacity by a factor of 30.

By the week ending 10 April, hospital admissions peaked at 17,763. If one back-calculates using a 4.4% hospitalisation rate, that implies over 400,000 infections per week at peak. Yet reported cases in the preceding week numbered just 24,507.

Contemporaneous SPI-M minutes revealed the significant uncertainty in the estimates. Infection fatality rates, hospitalisation rates, and ICU need were all acknowledged as uncertain.

“The minutes show that members were waiting for comprehensive mortality data from Public Health England (PHE) and said that current best estimates for the infection fatality rate, hospitalisation rates, and the number of people needing intensive care were still uncertain.”

Modelling was described as “proof of concept.” Yet the headline outputs travelled far faster than the caveats. But the data were clear that either community infections were vastly underestimated, most likely, or the assumed hospitalisation rate was far too high. It was probably a bit of both, given hospital-acquired infections.

Deaths: The Objective Measure?

Hospital care for non-COVID conditions fell dramatically: cancer admissions down 40%, cardiovascular admissions down 22%, and respiratory admissions down 19%. The instruction to “protect the NHS” worked — perhaps too well.

During the pandemic, the mean intervals were estimated at 9 days from infection to hospitalisation and 21 days from infection to death.

If lockdown began 23–26 March and we allow for a transient increase from household transmission, we might expect deaths to peak roughly four weeks later, around 25 April.

In fact, deaths mentioning COVID peaked on 8 April at 1,272 per day, then declined sharply.

Working backwards, that suggests peak infections occurred in early March, before lockdown. This aligns with the decline in respiratory infections observed in the primary care data starting 9 March.

The timing argument that infections and behaviour began to change before legal lockdowns, so the causal effect of lockdowns on turning the waves is smaller than commonly claimed, is supported by multiple empirical signals (mobility, primary-care ILI rates, back-calculation from deaths, PCR testing artefacts).

In other words, the epidemic was already cresting when we locked down.

This post was written by two old geezers who have studied William Farr (what goes must come down) and Edwin Chadwick (contagionism leads to a suppression of civil liberties).