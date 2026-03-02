Trust the Evidence

Tom Jefferson
5h

Hi Keith. When I begged the Northern Italian lab chief in charge of testing in early March 2020 I got the answer: "we do not have enough reagents".

So the presence of other agents, hyperinvasive medicine, fear, panic, media and "expert" box thinking, greed, overnight ditching of fundamental tenets of science and the precautionary principle, political expediency, greed, censorship, misclassification... the list goes on. These variables should all have been examined by the Hallett Inquiry.

Best wishes, Tom.

Rob Kay
7hEdited

I'm still absolutely fizzing about the way in which some flimsy assumptions were used to fundamentally undermine or remove ourhuman rights as free citizens. I'm not sure that the magnitude of this whole psychodrama will ever be truly realised, because so many people were complicit in it. They just don't want to know that it was actually a waste of time.

Once again, though, thank god for Sweden. Sweden proved what a farce this all was. They still don't want to know, though, do they?

