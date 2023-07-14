On 5 October, we pointed out the recurrent and seemingly intractable recurrence of the NHS winter crisis. Year in and year out, we have the same screaming headlines around Christmas time.

This week we also reported on the intractable waiting lists that, as we go into winter, show no sign of abating. Yesterday’s update shows waiting is on the up again - the list has grown by a further 56,000 in May, and currently, 7.5 million are in the NHS queue. With the current strikes, and if the current trend isn’t reversed, then it’ll be 8 million by winter.