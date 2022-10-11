It's late, I'm tired, and it's eerily quiet. I can hear the soft moaning with each out-breath - his time is short.

"Is he going to die in pain?'" says his daughter.

"If you agree," I say. "We should give your father something for the pain, and once that's working, we'll discuss the next steps”.

"What it is, doc, is we're not sure we've been doing the right thing." says the son. "you're doing all the right things," I say.

I take my time giving the injections. I can sense the family's uneasiness waning.

“I'm going to wait in the car for the injections to work. I'll be back in 15 minutes." I phone the coordinator, "can we get the district nurse out to set up the syringe driver," I say - I write the direction to administer the medications and go back inside.

Their father is calm; the family is calm; there's a sense of relief that the next few hours will be OK.

I lower my voice to match the tranquillity. "I'll come by at the end of my shift to check," I say.

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Before the pandemic, a bereave…