Driving around in your electric car, recycling your waste and building a compost heap, you must not forget the solar power cells on your roof need checking.

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Ah! What a good feeling it is to be able to do something for our embattled planet.

However, that part of the COVID madness that has engulfed the planet since 2020 has some nasty environmental repercussions that did not make it to the top table of COP 23.

This is hardly surprising as the bodies that pushed all forms of PPE use also forgot to recycle or neutralise its effect on the environment. Act first, think later, may be the motto from the pandemic and nowhere is that more apparent from our efforts to map the PPE debris:

The TTE's numerous office staff, with the help of Jon Brassey of the Trip Database, have created a world map based on a few reports of pollution and environmental degradation created by dumping PPE.

Clicking on each pin on the map reveals the location, a description of the problem and a link to the primary source.