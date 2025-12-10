Share Trust the Evidence

Masks to be worn in three hospitals as “flu” cases surge, reports the BBC, and there are calls for masks to be worn in public, which the Tory leader has rejected.

The chief executive of NHS Providers, Daniel Elkeles, urged people “to get back into the habit” of mask-wearing in the office or on public transport, as they did during Covid. We’ve never heard of him, but he’s only been in the job for 6 months, so what do you expect? Given his advice, he should be a gonna in the next 6 months.

However, the most egregious statement comes from the UK Scare Agency.

In their blog, “How to avoid catching flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses this winter,” they state: “What actions can I take to avoid catching or spreading respiratory illnesses?” that you should “Wear a mask when you are unwell and need to go out.”

Experts at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have urged people to “consider wearing a mask” if they have symptoms.

This is the same advice that Dr Jenny Harries, the then Director of the UKHSA, gave in January 2023.

However, in November 2023, she had changed her mind. Harries said that the evidence for masks was now ‘uncertain,’ telling the Covid inquiry that advice on how to make a mask was ‘ineffective’

She even warned that the public advice to wear masks during the pandemic may have given people a ‘false sense of security’ that they could reduce their risk of infection by wearing one when mixing with others.

Not only do the Scare Agency staff give wrong advice, but they also lack any institutional memory for what they have stated in the past. The flip, flip-flop, flip is alive and well.

This post was written by two old geezers who have a long memory for who said what, when.