Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
5h

I'll refrain from asking why none of these worthy Inquiries seem to address what, for me, looks like the core of the problem. That would be rude and uncouth ...

Instead I looked at this sentence again: "We have become exceptionally good at investigating failure and remarkably poor at learning from it." - and wondered how this could be. After all, aren't we told, again and again and again after every failure and catastrophe, be it in the NHS, be it in the country in general, that 'lessons will be learned'. doesn't it look as if the NHS and the whole of whitehall is constitutionally incapable of actually 'learning lessons'?

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
4h

Maternity services began to struggle in the 80s when midwife training was cut markedly as a response to a falling birthrate ( just before population increased through immigration) ,Add to this the closure of smaller local maternity units and merging of even larger ones as happened in Sheffield. The result is a stretched hierarchy heavy service. I could go on about young relatives recent experiences but the reports already highlighted the reasons.

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