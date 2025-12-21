Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
3h

I suspect that the underlying cause of these disconnects are sadly due to the increasing innumeracy and scientific illiteracy of the main actors, from politicians to 'science editors' in the media. This affects not just all the scare graphs they produce for public consumption - at least here we've learned from the covid years how scare graphs and fear porn are used to make us fearful - one can see them used in other 'scare industries' like the economy or pensions. I'm sure we've all noticed that there are never proper labels on those scare graphs, that important parameters are never given, that they happily jump between '% of' and actual numbers.

Since I'm feeling a bit philosophical, I'd also argue that this divergence points to an underlying mindset which cropped up 30 or so years ago when people fought against the 'polluting' power stations to 'save' the climate/planet. Now this mindset is hell-bent on 'saving' people from death by emphasising 'death-by-infection', and never mind numbers.

Isn't it strange though, how these deaths have been painted as more scary than cancer deaths, which are far more numerous ...

Merry Christmas to your two outstanding and highly esteemed old geezers, and to all who comment here with erudite posts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
2h

The measles graph looks remarkably similar to the ones in my 1970 era nursing text books for seasonal incidences. One thing most press headlines doesn't mention is the underlying health of those who died from measles. Much like COVID attributed deaths. When trying to reassure the families on my caseload about MMR , a couple of times I was told me I would say that as a government agent. I actually don't know what I believe anymore, too many players muddying the water.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture