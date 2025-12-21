The two old geezers searched the Canadian surveillance system and compared what they found (up to 15 December) with media coverage, using the Toronto Star as an indicator.

We found two hits under “measles” in the October 2025 recap, with one possible death and more recent coverage of three cases in Quebec. We also saw extensive coverage of the US situation in the Canadian press, but we focused on Canada.

In the CBC, there were numerous reports of small clusters, but the primary concern appeared to be the recent loss of measles elimination status for Canada, as national vaccine coverage is below the 95% threshold. There were no “measles-linked” deaths in 2024 and two in 2025.

Canada experienced a measles epidemic that followed the classic Farr curve (Source: Canadian Measles and Rubella Weekly Monitoring Report ).

The media coverage of this, however, was muted, unlike its US counterpart, which attracted considerable attention (even in Canada).

US media covered the outbreak with Unscientific American, CDC and APA leading the charge, pointing to a 30-year high. In June alone, an estimated 100 U.S. media reports covered measles. This compares with Dozens to over a hundred individual Canadian media citations referencing the 2025 measles outbreak in coverage, including:

Federal press summaries were reported or reprinted in CBC, CTV, Global News, the Toronto Star, the National Post, and other outlets.

Local and regional press reports on provincial outbreak data and public health actions.

Follow-ups on status loss and ongoing case counts.

But what about the reporting of the dreaded “superflu?”

UK media citations likely number in the hundreds—perhaps over 200–300 distinct articles and broadcasts in just a few weeks.

So summing up

Measles epidemic panic in the US with three deaths in 2025 (population 348,100,000).

Measles epidemic in Canada with no deaths and no panic (population 41,651,653 + 4 million elks and 100,000 bears).

“Superflu carnage” in UK, with massive and partly lurid national coverage and Fergusonian estimates of deaths available next year (population 69.5 million + 1,000 modellers and Matt Hancock).

What we read in the media about infections often bears little resemblance to the problems actually being faced on the ground. News coverage tends to focus on dramatic outbreaks, worst-case scenarios, or novel threats, while the everyday realities of infection care receive far less attention.

For clinicians and patients, the real challenges are rarely headline-grabbing. They include delayed diagnoses, uneven access to services, growing antimicrobial resistance, and the cumulative strain on health systems already under pressure. These are not overnight crises; they are persistent problems that shape outcomes on a daily basis.

When public discussion is driven mainly by alarm or novelty, it risks distorting priorities. Attention shifts toward what is most visible rather than what is most impactful.

This disconnect matters. Public understanding influences policy, funding, and trust in health advice. A more accurate picture of infections, one grounded in routine clinical experience and the realities of population health, would better serve patients and the public alike.

The two old geezers are a bit puzzled, which is why they wrote this post.