“Do you need blue lights and sirens?” says the voice at the end of the phone.
The call handler knows I’m a health professional as I have a direct number that bypasses the need to use 999.
“I need a level 2, 18-minute response,” I tell the emergency medical dispatcher.
“OK, what's the reason for the ambulance?”
“The patient has a suspected DVT and is unwell and high risk for a PE and needs admission,” I say.
“What's the NEWS Score,” asks the dispatcher.
Medical terms can often be baffling. Saying "Deep Vein Thrombosis" or "Pulmonary Embolism" wastes time.
The National Early Warning Score (NEWS) determines a patient's degree of illness using six physiological findings and one observation.
There's no substitute for experience and good history taking, but once you have decided what to do next, the NEWS helps convey information in a standard way about how unwell the patient is.
The NEWS is based on a simple scoring system for six routine physiological measurements.
respiration rate
oxygen saturation
systolic blood pressure
pulse rate
level of consciousness or new confusion*
temperature.
A high score or any individual parameter red score should trigger an escalation of concern and care.
It is essential to understand that the score reliably identifies patients most and least likely to die within 24 hours, which is what it was designed to do. 24-hour mortality increased from 1.8% for a NEWS score ≥3 to 7.8% for a score ≥7. However, clinical judgment should override any scoring system when the score is at odds with the doctor's concern.
“The NEWS score is three,” I say.
“The ambulance is being dispatched and is on its way,” says the call handler.
A level 2 ambulance response, also known as a Category 2 response, is for severe conditions that require urgent assessment or transport. Serious conditions, such as stroke, chest pain, or, in this case, a pulmonary embolism, require rapid evaluation and urgent transport. A level 2 call should be responded to in an average of 18 minutes and at least 9 out of 10 times before 40 minutes.
“Can I collect a few more details about the patient,” says the call handler.
More medical speak, I think to myself.
CH is an old geezer who is still working as an NHS urgent care GP and often interacts with the ambulance service.
I've been unfortunate enough to need an ambulance 3 times for family, twice for my youngest in the first 2 years of his life. The first of those occasions was utterly terrifying, he'd had an adverse reaction to his 12 month jabs. All the symptoms of meningitis except the rash. Within minutes we had a first responder and an ambulance. The 3rd time was for hubs, at deaths door, literally. It seemed like hours before the paramedics arrived, called not by me but after we'd rung the out of ours for advice. I've nothing but the highest praise for the staff attending on all 3 occasions, they were amazing. So calm, so professional.