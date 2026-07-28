A peculiar habit in modern medicine is that we become attached to tests and forget what they are actually for.

SARS-CoV-2 PCR has been treated as though it answers a simple binary question: positive or negative. Governments built lockdown policies around it; hospitals used it to count admissions, and the winter crisis very much depends on it. Yet, as the TTE office has said on numerous occasions, PCR was never designed to answer the question that mattered most. Is this person infectious?

Our latest systematic review, published in Epidemiology & Infection, included 50 studies, bringing together the largest dataset to date comparing serial PCR cycle threshold (Ct) values with viral culture—the closest practical measure we have of whether someone is carrying replication-competent virus capable of infecting others.

Serial cycle threshold to assess the infectious potential of SARS-CoV-2: A systematic review. Epidemiol Infect. 2026 May 6;154:e89. doi: 10.1017/S0950268826101484.

Serial Cycle Threshold To Assess The Infectious Potential Of Sars Cov 2 A Systematic Review 675KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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The findings should prompt a fundamental rethink of how PCR is interpreted. The results show the relationship was remarkably consistent. As Ct values increased, the probability of recovering infectious virus fell dramatically. Culture positivity was around three-quarters when Ct values were below 20 but fell to just 7% at Ct values between 30 and 34, and around 3% beyond 35.

Even more informative than a single measurement was the trend. Among immunocompetent patients, two consecutive Ct values of 30 or above (or simply a rising Ct trajectory) predicted culture negativity with over 96% specificity. When the serial Ct pattern suggested someone was no longer infectious, it was very rarely wrong.

This matters because PCR is detecting fragments of RNA, not viable virus. Long after the immune system has neutralised infection, genetic debris remains. We have known since the pandemic that people can remain PCR-positive for weeks, sometimes months, while posing virtually no transmission risk.

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Yet policy has behaved as though every positive PCR represented an infectious individual. It’s like diagnosing myocardial infarction because a troponin blood test exists, without asking how high it is. Or treating every detectable inflammatory blood test such as CRP as evidence of severe bacterial infection.

It is not how laboratory medicine works; instead, clinicians interpret biomarkers using thresholds. Nobody asks whether CRP is simply “positive”. We ask whether it is 10, 50 or 250, whether it is rising or falling, and what it means in the clinical context. Kidney function, liver enzymes, HbA1c, and D-dimer, amongst others, show that medicine is built around quantitative interpretation, not binary thinking.

PCR has somehow escaped this logic. Instead of using it as a quantitative biomarker, we have reduced it to something resembling a pregnancy test: one line or two.

The irony is that PCR itself contains the information we need. The Ct value reflects the amount of viral genetic material present in the sample. Lower Ct values generally indicate higher viral loads; higher Ct values suggest much less viral material. When serial measurements are performed on the same platform in the same laboratory, the trajectory becomes highly informative. A rising Ct usually indicates that the patient is clearing the infection. A falling Ct suggests the opposite.

The crucial step is calibration. Just as other biomarkers are validated against meaningful clinical outcomes, Ct values should be validated against viral culture, the best available surrogate for infectiousness. Precisely what our review set out to examine. Rather than asking whether PCR detects RNA, we asked whether serial Ct values predict the presence of viable viruses.

The answer is they do.

Of course, no threshold should ever be interpreted in isolation. Immunocompromised patients are different; some patients with haematological malignancies or organ transplants can shed infectious virus for prolonged periods, requiring individual assessment. Symptoms, timing and clinical context are all essential for interpretation.

Critics will point out that Ct values vary between laboratories and platforms, which they do. But variability is hardly unique to PCR, as clinical assays require standardisation, quality control and calibration for other blood tests.

The solution is to develop validated laboratory-specific thresholds linked to infectiousness. Once each laboratory understands how its assay relates to viral culture, then clinicians can begin making decisions based on the probability of transmission rather than the mere presence of RNA.

If they did, it would change clinical practice and policy, making them more rational; patients awaiting surgery would be less likely to experience unnecessary delays; healthcare workers could return safely to work sooner; and care home residents need not remain isolated because fragments of viral RNA linger in their noses. Importantly, public health interventions would focus on those individuals most likely to transmit infection rather than everyone with a positive test.

In the pandemic, PCR answered the following question: Has this person encountered SARS-CoV-2? The question we can, and need to answer, is different: Is this person infectious?

The evidence suggests that, interpreted properly, PCR already can. What needs to change is not the test, but the way we think about it.

This post was written by two old geezers who read and think and eventually ask questions. They get replies, but seldom answers.