Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
2h

The OGs get hold of information which is either in the public domain or is contained in a reply (seldom an answer) to a FOI or to personal request to fellow researchers. That is how we put together all the transmission evidence and how we have been studying PCR, its strengths and limits. We are bone headed, do not take No for an answer, obstinate, cussed but we are accountable to our readers. We also publish or make available all the information we have and do not sign non disclosure agreements. This is our credo, folks, but without you supporting us there would be NO TTE.

So thank you from TOGs.

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Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
3h

If the inventor of the PCR process, Kary Mullis, was alive today, I wouldn't be surprised to hear him say:

"THE PCR PROCESS IS THE IDEAL TOOL FOR INFECTING PEOPLE WITH FEAR"

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