The post “Medicine runs on thresholds. Why doesn’t PCR?” attracted several interesting comments.

Underlying the mechanics of PCR (which every person on the planet should grasp) is the question of whether PCR positivity = infectiousness (or an active case or whatever you are testing for). If you are wondering why everyone should have a grasp of PCR mechanics, read on.

Given what happened in 2020-21, the suppression of democracy and the setting up of a temporary police state, we are all tempted to go for the dark satanic plot theory.

Gigantic plots of this kind need a clear aim, a good plan and competent executors. Personally, I do not think that any of the people I read about, those who made sweeping statements, forecast the future or enjoyed the daily media attention, make the grade. They are opportunists who know little and are in the grip of other dynamics. For politicians, it’s popularity; for “experts,” media exposure equals grant cash, and the least dishonest is industry. We all know what industry is about: keeping their shareholders happy.

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How would you classify the Hancock/Sturgeon circus? They were powerful figures while in office, yet they have behaved like disreputable clown performers. Unlike traditional clowns who bring joy, these individuals were focused on seeking votes, suppressing dissent, building consensus and gaining popularity.

Let me provide evidence that the scientists at Public Health England (PHE, now defunct due to Matt Hancock’s orders) understood the strengths and limitations of PCR testing.

In 2020, PHE published Understanding cycle threshold (Ct) in SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR. The nine pages of its content remain a testament to clear thinking and scientific evidence.

We wonder whether the PHE authors knew that what was unfolding was a catastrophe for the credibility of public health but were not allowed to express their dissent or make comments.

So the basic grasp was there. Of course the subsequent understanding of the importance of serial Ct measurements and the need for standardisation arose later.

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So plot or panic? I think the latter, in the hands of ignorant politicians, overnight expert advisors and profiteers. But that is a personal interpretation.

The trouble was never the PCR test. The trouble was pretending that one laboratory number could replace clinical judgement, common sense and experience. Medicine should have known better; however, too many people simply forgot.

What is beyond doubt is that the construct of the pandemic provides a dangerous precedent, one that will come back and bite our backside. For the moment, we must accept that we live in a dogma-driven society lurching from one emergency to the next. Thankfully, WHO and friends are here to protect us.

This post was written by one of the old geezers, who has seen enough medical fashions come and go to know that every test needs context.