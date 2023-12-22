TTE also had over 2.5 million views in 2023. However, that does not include the millions who have read us through sending emails on, and the syndication of our articles to Daily Sceptics and the US’s Brownstone Institute, amongst others.

We’ve written a few things in the Spectator, The Telegraph, Spiked, the Express and the Mail on the way.

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We’ve made various media appearances (not least speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer) to keep up the evidence-based message. Recently, this has seen CH reappear on the BBC - maybe things are a changing.

We’ve also published a few research articles: Tom posted an update on Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, which proved highly controversial.

Carl went to the inquiry and learned a few things about attempted character assassinations and that We needed a Covid inquiry – but this isn’t it.

We’ve pushed the boat out on ministerial questions: Our most popular article was Breaking News: His Majesty’s Government is no…