SUMMARY: No trial evidence in pregnant women and more excuses not to asses reports of possible harms

After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers and the enablers at the MHRA, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 2 and 9 March 2021 meetings of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group.

Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind, here are the pdfs.

In the 2 March meeting, the three vaccines ( Oxford Astra Zeneca, Moderna and PfizerBioNTech) were discussed, especially their use in pregnant women.

“Pfizer have announced a trial in pregnant women to compare the data to that from their pivotal trial, but as yet this will not involve the UK.”

UK or not, as we have already reported, the trial results are still unavailable. Pregnant women were and continue to be exposed to vaccination without a shred of evidence, as pregnancy was an exclusion criteria in all the trials. So, the discussion must have been one of the shortest on record.

On the 9 March, the secret squirrels “heard” about a clutch of reports of possible nasty harms, including recognised ones such as Guillain Barre’ Syndrome (GBS) included in thousands of reports to the Yellow Card System (the one the Secretary of State knew nothing about) Platform.

We ran a series on systems for reporting adverse drug reactions, highlighting the cost to the health system is substantial and that failure to act will only lead to more harm.

The MHRA said it took all reports with a fatal outcome in patients who have received a COVID-19 vaccine very seriously, and every report with a fatal outcome is reviewed carefully, which we have recently reported not to be the case.

Evidence was mounting of possible harms which needed investigating given that by that point in England alone, 45% of the population had already been exposed at least once to the vaccines:

But:

“The EWG stated that there was the potential of an increased signal of GBS, particularly with the AstraZeneca vaccine and that reports of GBS should be closely monitored but that a formal epidemiological study was not yet indicated at this stage” (our emphasis).

TTE would like to know what would it take to launch a formal epidemiological study?

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder what it takes to launch a formal epidemiological study. They also wonder what happened to the precautionary principle given that most recipients were healthy.