SUMMARY: signals continue to be ignored while immunity wanes rapidly

After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 18 March 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here is the PDF.

This session was first focused on the interim results of the VIVALDI study. VIVALDI was a well-reported prospective cohort study carried out in England's 331 nursing homes (residents and carers) between 2020 and 2021. The study aimed to investigate the long-term duration of protection against symptoms and complications of the Oxford AstraZeneca and PfizerBionTech vaccines. Along the way, the authors also report estimates of the effectiveness of both vaccines, which must be handled with caution.

The study concluded that the duration of protection was similar to that gained by natural immunity, but further boosters restored it beyond the 12-week waning point.

The secret squirrels “asked the external experts whether vaccine protection in this cohort was being seen at 28 days, later than in other studies, due to the older population and the slower ability to mount an immune response in this population. The experts stated that the reasons were unclear”.

The two old geezers find this explanation convincing. Bias makes results difficult to interpret.

Observational data makes it nearly impossible to identify the causal effects of vaccination, and the lack of randomisation results in inconsistent effects. We are having problems identifying the nature of the unvaccinated cohort which was put together by data linkage, but we are willing to wager that it is not comparable to the vaccinated residents and carers.

The low number of events means the results are based on a composite of Infections, hospitalisations, and deaths per 1000 person-days. Between 14 and 83 days there were two deaths over 541,768 person days. The results show that vaccine effectiveness is 96% based on the unvaccinated reference cohort's deaths 293 in 556,900 person days. However, there is no accounting for the healthy vaccinee bias: for example those who are terminally ill are often not given a vaccine. As a consequence, mortality is substantially lower in vaccinated than in unvaccinated groups, regardless of the presence or absence of a wave of COVID-19 deaths.

Further on in the minute we have the increasing list of potential nasties and the usual “The EWG advised that based on the data currently available no update to the product information is required, but that the risk of severe cutaneous adverse reactions should continue to be kept under review”.

Meanwhile, time was running out for the pride of British science, the Oxford AstraZeneca product. The Netherlands and Ireland joined a host of countries temporarily halting the use of the vaccine following reports of blood clotting and low platelet counts in Norway and Denmark.

So, if we have this right: the answer to the care home conundrum was an observational study full of bias - as the EWG acknowledged - that would take at least another 6 months to report on the duration of protection. Randomization was the only way to address this issue. The question remains: Why didn't it happen?

This post was written by two old geezers who like comparing like with like.