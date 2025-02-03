SUMMARY: The secret squirrels hear a presentation by XXX and XX on behalf of Astra Zeneca. YYY did not attend this meeting

After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 23 March 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here is the PDF.

On the 23rd, the minutes kick off with this:

So we are all reassured. Strangely, though, did anyone in the secret squirrel congregation look at the raw data? Perhaps that was not their job.

Then, the secret squirrels had a secret presentation on the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine by Public Health England and the manufacturers, whose names are XXXXX, YYY and XXXX. The topic was thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia following exposure to the vaccine.

“The EWG were presented with a summary of the cases available to date of thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia following vaccination with AZ, both from the UK and worldwide. A potential case definition was also presented to the EWG”. Oh good, some data, finally, we thought. Then:

Dulcis in fundo:

The rest of the meeting is in the attached file. They discussed reporting forms, the PfizerBionTech vaccine, and other topics.

So let’s sum up: harms reporting is dodgy, data are missing, the Yellow Card scheme is massively underreported and under-investigated, the estimates of effectiveness are mainly based on antibody responses, but no one really knows what they mean, prospective cohort studies in nursing homes are biased as their authors honestly admit, in some European countries roll out has been stopped over concerns and the Oxford in front of Astra Zeneca has been hastily dropped by the state media and government, the vaccines have not been tested at all from most of the people who would most benefit from protection but the balance is still favourable and it’s all secret not to scare the populace who is paying for the stuff in the first place. Oh, and it’s business as usual.

Two old geezers who can tell when people are not up to the job wrote this post.