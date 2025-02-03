SUMMARY: The secret squirrels hear a presentation by XXX and XX on behalf of Astra Zeneca. YYY did not attend this meeting
After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 23 March 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here is the PDF.
On the 23rd, the minutes kick off with this:
So we are all reassured. Strangely, though, did anyone in the secret squirrel congregation look at the raw data? Perhaps that was not their job.
Then, the secret squirrels had a secret presentation on the
Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine by Public Health England and the manufacturers, whose names are XXXXX, YYY and XXXX. The topic was thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia following exposure to the vaccine.
“The EWG were presented with a summary of the cases available to date of thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia following vaccination with AZ, both from the UK and worldwide. A potential case definition was also presented to the EWG”. Oh good, some data, finally, we thought. Then:
Dulcis in fundo:
The rest of the meeting is in the attached file. They discussed reporting forms, the PfizerBionTech vaccine, and other topics.
So let’s sum up: harms reporting is dodgy, data are missing, the Yellow Card scheme is massively underreported and under-investigated, the estimates of effectiveness are mainly based on antibody responses, but no one really knows what they mean, prospective cohort studies in nursing homes are biased as their authors honestly admit, in some European countries roll out has been stopped over concerns and the Oxford in front of Astra Zeneca has been hastily dropped by the state media and government, the vaccines have not been tested at all from most of the people who would most benefit from protection but the balance is still favourable and it’s all secret not to scare the populace who is paying for the stuff in the first place. Oh, and it’s business as usual.
Two old geezers who can tell when people are not up to the job wrote this post.
It is remarkable that the AZ vaccine was considered in isolation and without reference to past history. Also it's clear that the other M-RNA vaccines do the same things, perhaps not to the same extent. The first thing I would have done is wonder, if the vaccine was responsible for CSVT, how that could have been induced. Next I would be looking at the hypotheses already in existence, based on the knowledge that (a) coronavirus can cause a cytokine storm the same as many other infectious triggers (b) that the features of CSVT, thrombocytopenia etc are clinical features of CSS and (c) that the spike protein might be the key. If the virus and the vaccine provoke the same side-effects, then what is the common denominator?
By the time the Committee considered the facts not only was the spike protein implicated, but its unusual initial configuration (the furin cleavage site) and its rapid mutation (with clearly less immunogenic potential in the later viral iterations) should have rung warning bells. The parallel with strep A and rheumatic fever is clear; the strep has mutated (at least in the developed world) so antibodies no longer react with cardiac tissue and rheumatic fever has vanished. Same principle.
This to me indicates a fundamental flaw in MHRA - a lack of scientific rigour. In the investigation of any clinical scenario one should look for possible causes and hypotheses for cause, and then examine them, looking for historical precedents.
What I love about this waffly vague ambiguous stuff is that absolutely no-one - the manufacturers, the scientists, the politicians, the “experts”, appeared to know whether these injections were actually harmful.
I think it OK to say now - after such time has passed - that in some cases they have really created damage (& fatalities). These red flags that kept popping up at the start were discarded or ‘put in the too difficult to deal with pile’? I think this was craven & cowardly & all those who should have known better should hang their heads in shame.
The benefits to the population outweigh any potential harms - SAYS WHO - and upon what evidence is this recommendation based?