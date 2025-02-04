SUMMARY: The Secret Squirrels missed a possible harm signal for the
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as more people are exposed daily.
After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 24 March 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here is the PDF.
In this meeting, the secret squirrels received an update on cases of thromboembolic events, including thrombocytopenia, associated with the Pfizer and
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
The EWG “heard” that since their previous meeting on 23 March 2021, the MHRA had received details of thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia following vaccination with
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19. The EWG noted over 30 cases with Oxford AstraZeneca, including cases with and without reported possible confounding factors.
There is no indication of the data source, but as readers of this series know, the secret squirrels had been skirting around these serious episodes for a while.
The squirrels could not find data on the background rate of thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia. Comparing background rates to observed (reported) similar events could be one way of identifying a signal. However, there was a signal in the minutes that apparently went unnoticed or perhaps unremarked in the minute.
Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a blockage of venous drainage of the brain; it is a disastrous event as pressure builds inside the rigid skull, and it cannot expand. If not treated urgently, it can be life-threatening, and even then, it can cause long-term disability. There are risk factors for thrombosis (known as thrombophilia). And here is the signal which should have been investigated urgently:
Something was causing CVST and other clotting nasties even without known thrombophilia factors. The urgency comes from this: “In the week ending 21st March an additional 3,053,371 people were reported to have received an NHS vaccination for COVID-19 in England. This took the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose as of 21st March to 23,714,867 (52.2% of the population aged 16 and over).”
So while more and more people were being exposed daily to the vaccines, “The EWG noted that the need for any updates to the product information for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would be considered at a future meeting when more data would be available, including further information on any additional cases in association with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”
Two old geezers who cannot play the harp while Rome is burning wrote this post.
Did I understand this correctly: the EWG secret squirrels became just a little bit worried about CVST incidences because those reported had no 'predisposing risk factor for this event'. Doesn't this beg the question why those with such risk factor (and other predisposing risk factors for other 'events') were harassed into taking the shot?
And doesn't this ultimately mean that these vaccines hadn't been properly tested, taking into account all sorts of 'predisposing risk factors', before being let loose on a credulous public, using the mantra 'it'll be fine'? Doesn't this also beg the question how lay people are supposed to be aware of harbouring 'predisposing risk factors' when not even the holy experts in the EWG are aware of them?
Were those critics correct who said at the time that we've all become guinea pigs in a mega test 'event'?
"The squirrels could not find data on the background rate of thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia. "
They didn't look very hard, did they? TTP (thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura) - which is the same thing, more or less - has pages of reports on incidence on a Google search, even splitting it into congenital and acquired. The numbers seem to vary between 1 and 13 per million per year, but one definitive study points at 3.5 per million on average; it seems to vary geographically.
If they couldn't find any evidence they were simply incompetent.