SUMMARY: The Secret Squirrels missed a possible harm signal for the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as more people are exposed daily.

After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 24 March 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here is the PDF.

In this meeting, the secret squirrels received an update on cases of thromboembolic events, including thrombocytopenia, associated with the Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The EWG “heard” that since their previous meeting on 23 March 2021, the MHRA had received details of thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia following vaccination with Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19. The EWG noted over 30 cases with Oxford AstraZeneca, including cases with and without reported possible confounding factors.

There is no indication of the data source, but as readers of this series know, the secret squirrels had been skirting around these serious episodes for a while.

The squirrels could not find data on the background rate of thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia. Comparing background rates to observed (reported) similar events could be one way of identifying a signal. However, there was a signal in the minutes that apparently went unnoticed or perhaps unremarked in the minute.

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a blockage of venous drainage of the brain; it is a disastrous event as pressure builds inside the rigid skull, and it cannot expand. If not treated urgently, it can be life-threatening, and even then, it can cause long-term disability. There are risk factors for thrombosis (known as thrombophilia). And here is the signal which should have been investigated urgently:

Something was causing CVST and other clotting nasties even without known thrombophilia factors. The urgency comes from this: “In the week ending 21st March an additional 3,053,371 people were reported to have received an NHS vaccination for COVID-19 in England. This took the total number of people vaccinated with at least one dose as of 21st March to 23,714,867 (52.2% of the population aged 16 and over).”

So while more and more people were being exposed daily to the vaccines, “The EWG noted that the need for any updates to the product information for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would be considered at a future meeting when more data would be available, including further information on any additional cases in association with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”

