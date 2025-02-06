SUMMARY: The Secret Squirrels appear to have missed a possible harm signal for the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 31 March, 6, 12 and 19 April 2021 meetings of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here is the PDF.

33 285KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

34 279KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

35 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

36 237KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

37 315KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We have lumped together these meetings as the secret squirrels discussed possible thromboembolic and autoimmune harms and came to the usual conclusion of a favourable benefit-risk ratio. So, business as usual. This is despite, for example, repeated reports of the very rare Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in people with no known risk factors for thrombophilia. This despite not finding any death signals in the Yellow Card reporting system which everyone who knows of its existence is known to be massively underreported.

The last meeting minute states, “In conclusion, the EWG did not currently identify any potential trigger for urgent regulatory action”.

Yet again, the two old geezers want to know what it takes to trigger urgent regulatory action.

Should we pause our series here? These shameful minutes only yield further evidence of delay, dodging evidence or simply refusing to instigate a trigger for action and take the job of patient safety seriously.

The MHRA, its committee, and its working group were plainly not interested in taking any serious action to protect the public from poorly and hastily tested products with unclear pharmacokinetics and long-term effects.

We do not want to labour the points further as our readers have got the message and may find if depressing and enraging.

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a blockage of venous drainage of the brain; it is a disastrous event as pressure builds inside the rigid skull, and it cannot expand. If not treated urgently, it can be life-threatening, and even then, it can cause long-term disability. There are risk factors for thrombosis (known as thrombophilia). And here is the signal which should have been investigated urgently:

Something was causing CVST and other clotting nasties even without known thrombophilia factors as more and more people were being vaccinated, some multiple times.



Two old geezers are aghast at the failure of public servants to serve the public and don’t like the sound of broken records. Time to call it a day on the reporting of these squalid minutes?