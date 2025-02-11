SUMMARY: Having missed a possible harm signal for the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the delays in taking action continue

After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 26 April 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here is the PDF.

We have skipped the 23 April meeting as its content adds nothing to the theme of delay.

Its one memorable sentence is, “The number of women who have received the vaccine whilst breastfeeding is not currently known”. Considering that such a population was excluded from the trials, we find the complete ignorance of coverage and effects quite striking.

Anyway, back to the 26 April 2021 meeting. During this meeting, the secret squirrels discussed (well, we are not sure they discussed anything, but let’s give them the benefit of the doubt) updates from the UKHSA on the Safety of the AZ Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccines and the risk of thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia.

The squirrels also “heard” data from Professor ZZZZZ from the UKHSA on the benefits of the vaccines. The words “scenario” and “assumption” stand proud in the brief description of the professor's presentation.

There is also some waffle about a “QCOVID score” based on secret data and a reference to modelling a third wave, so let’s move to the session's core before our readers reach for the gin bottle.

Feeling reassured?

People under 30 should never have been exposed because their risk of catching anything serious is minimal and the harms of any interventions were and are underrecognised, understudied and undereverything. Because the vaccines were experimental and practically untested, a massive group of people were exposed to a risk with no benefit. The only theoretical reason for justifying an intervention in this age group is the UNTESTED belief that preventing infection would avoid youngsters passing the plague onto their elders. Last but not least the vaccines had not been tested in anyone below the age of 18.

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to see what Professor ZZZZZ presented.

The old geezers have no doubt that the new look minutes edited in the interest of transparency will bear all, once revealed to the populace.