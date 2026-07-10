Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Goodfellow's avatar
Tom Goodfellow
2h

The digitisation of the NHS and the rolling out of the digital patient record is absolutely mind boggling.

A relative of mine has just spent over two weeks in a university hospital. What stood out in the ward was the array of digital screens everywhere, and the staff, medical and nursing, spent 90% of time staring at these and tapping on keyboards (OK as this is TTE I didn't actually measure it but that is what it seemed like). I would like to comment on the standard of nursing care, but I cant because there wasn't any! All the caring, such as washing and changing bed linen, even fairly intimate things, was done by family members.

In 1974 when I first walked the wards as a houseman (F1 these days) my first six months was spent on a male ward presided over by Sister Turp who could have taught the leaders of North Korea a thing or two. But boy, did she have standards, and the nurses knew exactly what was expected of them. When I arrived on the ward at 8.00am all the patients were washed, fed, their beds remade with white sheets carefully tucked in. Even the germs were afraid to come out. Turp ruled OK!

All this now seems to have been replaced by cold clinical technology with the patients rather in the way.

Sigh!

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Nick Rendell's avatar
Nick Rendell
2h

We were on a packed train on Sunday when a 90 year-old lady collapsed. The guard (who deserved a medal) halted the train & called 999. The ambulance despatcher's advice was to lay the old lady on the platform (it was 34') & carry on our way. No ambulance was to be sent.

The despatcher was following a protocol, whilst she was human she was constrained by a system, essentially AI imposed on a human despatcher. Under a purely AI system the result will be the same, still no ambulance, but no despatcher & so no guilt.

Eventually another old lady left the train with the collapsed one & we continued on our way, leaving 2 old ladies behind with no ambulance coming.

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