As part of our daily trawl through NHS England’s relentless stream of good-news press releases, one story caught our eye.

It promised the full modern package: artificial intelligence cutting queues, transforming care and generally making life better for everyone. Click through, and you’re rewarded with no fewer than nine heart-warming tales of bots saving time, saving money and, apparently, saving the NHS itself.

Share

Leaving aside the awkward fact that queueing theory is rather less linear than these simplistic announcements suggest, we looked for the evidence behind the nine triumphant conclusions.

There wasn’t any: we couldn’t find any links, references, or underlying evaluations.

So, in the finest tradition of two suspicious old geezers, we went looking for ourselves.

The strongest evidence we found concerned ambient voice/AI scribes that transcribe consultations and draft clinical notes. The main supporting document appears to be a service evaluation from Great Ormond Street Hospital, not a large randomised trial demonstrating shorter waiting lists or improved patient outcomes.

This is what the Care Quality Commission had to say:

The Hospital webpage also sent us to the hospital’s DRIVE, its digital innovation unit, sponsored by

We looked for something called “methods” but met with no success.

What about the other eight claims?

The grander the claim, the thinner the evidence: “cut waiting times,” “improve care for millions,” and “£41bn in benefits.”

Those may be plausible policy projections, but we could not find publicly available analyses that allow anyone to examine the modelling, interrogate the assumptions or reproduce the results.

Take the Sussex example: NHS England reports a 29 per cent reduction in phone queues—an impressive figure, if true. Yet we could not locate a public evaluation describing how it was measured, what happened to call volumes, whether staffing changed, or whether the reduction persisted beyond the initial implementation.

So what have we got: plausible but unverifiable projections, or facts, or good news masquerading as research to ram the AI agenda down our throats and divert cash from frontline care?

Presently, the public is being asked to take NHS England’s claims on trust; an odd position for an organisation that routinely tells everyone else to follow the evidence.

This piece was written by two old geezers who still believe miracles belong to another elderly gentleman dressed in white who lives in Rome, not to NHS England’s communications department.