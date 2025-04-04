This is the first of an updated version of a series published in January 2024, formerly called “Smokescreens.” After debate, the two old geezers decided to change the new title to Misdirection. A smokescreen is a concept that entails hiding something. While some of the content is hidden, as the series shows, that’s only part of the story. We think the main goal is to mislead, to send the public in the wrong direction, and to pay attention to the wrong concepts, hence the title change.

Tom is part of a research register that automatically notifies him when one of his publications in biomedical journals is cited. The register also has a further feature that Tom finds useful to “keep an eye on things.” It tells him who cited his work and provides a snippet of the text with the citation.

For a decade or so, Tom has noticed severe problems with the way his work has been cited. To give our readers some context, we looked at the citation notifications for one of Tom’s most cited reviews: the Cochrane review, Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses (A122 for short).

The review was cited 15 times from 1 March to 1 April 2025, or at least Tom received 15 notifications. Here are some of the most interesting distortions of what the review concludes:

This citation is from a 2025 paper, and apparently, there is no “approved vaccine or treatment for COVID-19.” It also uses the term “political,” which makes us quake in our seats. The fact that no effect for any of the interventions mentioned was found seems to have escaped the authors of this piece.

We highlighted no “contradiction.” That term does not appear in the 300-odd pages of the review.

This is a good one. While there is uncertainty, Chu et al. found that the uncertainty comes from randomised controlled trials. Chu et al. is possibly one of the worst reviews ever done. It is based on observational data laced with many “assumptions.” However, the review was used to justify…..you know what.

This one is even better, as we cited RSV seven times in our review but never concerning hospital admissions or their length. This cluster of citations is what in Italy is known as “è tutta ciccia.” It’s all grist to the mill of something like that: you blunderbuss cite eleven studies that seemingly support your view, hoping that no peer reviewer will ever go and check—a correct assumption.

Want some more ciccia? Here we go:

Nowhere in any of the four updates of the 2007 review did we venture into “minimum requirements for IPC”. Infection prevention control ain’t our job, guv. However, a minimum requirement would be to conduct better, larger trials or to stop writing misleading rubbish. That is probably asking too much.

Where did this statement come from? Not from our review. We only found one trial from the 2009 pandemic in Japan which did not mention delays in care-seeking.

The message is:

work hard for decades, produce hopefully minimally biased reviews, update and do more work for nearly no money, and you become a punch bag for clowns, extremists and influencers. So, this is the legacy of contemporary literature. However, Tom can hardly protest, given that the Cochrane editors themselves have tried to undermine and distort the review's results in any way they could.

We could go on forever. Some titles are offensive; for example, one implies that including only the best-quality evidence is due to our trial “fetish,” but we think you’ve got the message.



This post was written by two old geezers who have had enough of the rotten edifice of biomedical publications. PS. If you want more examples of other publications, you only have to ask.