This is the second of an updated version of a series published in January 2024, formerly called “Smokescreens.” After debate, the two old geezers decided to change the new title to Misdirection. A smokescreen is a concept that entails hiding something. While some of the content is hidden, as the series shows, that’s only part of the story. We think the main goal is to mislead, to send the public in the wrong direction, and to pay attention to the wrong concepts, hence the title change.

It is difficult for us to say no to Maurice, so here are more examples.

Remember the background: Tom is part of a research register that automatically notifies him when one of his publications in biomedical journals is cited. The register also has a further feature that Tom finds useful to “keep an eye on things.” It tells him who cited his work and provides a snippet of the text with the citation.

This time, we look at recent citations of two more of our Cochrane reviews. Let’s start with this: Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy children.

So, how did they refer to older adults from healthy children? Ah, the beneficial effects of peer reviewers who checked every reference, or not. Maybe the text relates to older children who became older adults or younger adults who became younger older adults.

We got to the bottom: the highlighting of reference 13 in the ResearchGate Register is wrong. The reference to the Cochrane review should be number 7.

Pheww…..so it’s the register that’s got it wrong.

However, for our review (reference 7), they cite a previous version (the current one being 2018) that does not conclude what the text says; they even got the first author’s name wrong.

These are the 2018 conclusions of the review:

Confused? You should be, but so it seems, are the study's authors. Or maybe it’s easier to distort the conclusions of a long-standing Cochrane review to fit your views (or your funders’). Or perhaps they did not bother reading it and only viewed the abstract.

Finally, to lighten up your day, let’s stick to us old geezers:

The Cochrane review reports a possible reduction in the risk of influenza from 6% to 2.4% and nothing about hospitalisation and death. But, wow, the authors transformed this into a 40-60% reduction in the risk of illness. Apparently, the vaccine matures with age, like good wine.

This is a recent distortion (March 2025). The snippet's reference to the coming avian influenza is the giveaway.

So, dear readers, did you enjoy the double billing of indexing mistakes and distortions in two long-standing Cochrane reviews? You can see and almost feel these authors’ anguish. They need to prove a point (an act that has nothing to do with science). They need Cochrane backing as this stuff is authoritative, but it will not say what they want, no matter how long they torture it. So, like all good interrogators, they make it say what they want.

More tea, vicar? More tea, Maurice?

Two old geezers wrote this post. Maybe we are not old; we are grown-up elderly children or older adult children. Or maybe with age, we’ve just matured.





