This is the third of an updated version of a series published in January 2024, formerly called “Smokescreens.” After debate, the two old geezers decided to change the new title to Misdirection. A smokescreen is a concept that entails hiding something. While some of the content is hidden, as the series shows, that’s only part of the story. We think the main goal is to mislead, to send the public in the wrong direction, and to pay attention to the wrong concepts, hence the title change.

The MHRA, via the UK Government's website, has just published Dame June Raine's valedictory: How innovations are transforming regulation and speeding new treatments to healthcare.

After nearly 40 years at the Agency, June reflects—as part of her departure—on how innovations are supposedly transforming regulation. As you all know, Dame June described her activity as an “enabler.” Of what, we thought? Now we have the answer: to enable techie stuff to get to market quicker.

Let’s leave aside the issue of whether this new wonder stuff is worth what we are paying for it and focus on the meat of Dame June’s folksy leaving message.

Once upon a time, when the Dame started work, it was hard work reviewing tons of dusty files with thousands of pages and graphs. These were (and still are) part of market authorisation applications. Yes, it was hard work—or should we say it should be? However, now it's a 35-second job.

Wow! First, we doubt that anyone, even with extensive experience reading Common Technical Documents and their 4 or 5 constituent parts (so-called Modules), can spot “errors” in Modules 4 and 5 (the preclinical and clinical modules).

Second, reviewing clinical study reports is not just about spotting errors. It’s about understanding what fits where and when and looking out for things like “double-blind trials” in which the pills have different colours so that the active principle is recognisable from the control. Can AI do all that? Can AI recognise a therapeutic margin between newcillin and already availablemycin?

Dame June then tells us that two main events dominated her reign. Folks may think of the IMMDS review, the Primodos scandal, or the many device failings. Well, you’d be wrong.

The first issue on June’s mind was the EU Exit, and the second was how the MHRA dealt with the “safety” of COVID-19 vaccines:

June proudly announced that the UK was the first to approve the COVID-19 vaccine. On 2 December 2020, the MHRA granted emergency-use authorisation to a vaccine from drug firms Pfizer and BioNTech. A minor technical issue for June is that it wasn’t until August 23, 2021, that the US FDA gave the first full regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, and that China and Russia had already approved vaccines. But let's not go there.

Also, what about the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine? On December 30, 2020, the UK became the first country to approve the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Did the enablers of Deep Mind spot the problems? Or did the generative AI spot that it was withdrawn in 2024 and, therefore, better to be kept on the back burner?

Also, Dame June did not seem to know that the Comirnaty her Agency “reviewed” was not what was injected into her clients, customers, or constituents, or enabled. Did the AI miss this issue as well?

Were no corners cut? Readers of TTE’s MHRA files series may want to contradict this statement. Was the “world first” the conditional licensing of Pfizer BioNTech (3 December 2020), or was it the triumph of British Science Oxford AstraZeneca (30 December 2020)? Dame June remembers well, but it was a matter of days, and judging by the secret squirrel’s notes, they were also unfussed by potential harms.

We wonder whether the Dame’s successor will make the MHRA more transparent, accessible, and accountable. Public trust depends on it. Anyway, we are now in the hands of DeepMInd and “I look forward to watching – this time from the sidelines with a much warmer cup of tea in hand.” Perhaps from the Upper House?

TTE’s extensive staff also looked at all the NICE products on COVID-19, including any guidance and advice, given that the MHRA supposedly worked hand in hand on innovative approaches for vaccine approval. Strangely, we couldn't find anything on vaccines. So we asked ChatGPT.

Two old geezers wrote this post. They consistently asked Dame June to be questioned by Parliament and not allowed to get away from her responsibilities.



