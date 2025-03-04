Mooching around MooCows in the US
The old geezers are a curious bunch, we get easily distracted and fascinated by where our stories take us.
As the avian MooCow story gathered pace and models appeared, we looked for licensed animal vaccines by the US FDA. However, this is the wrong agency. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) seems to be calling the shots in the US.
For starters, they have some up to date groovy maps showing the epidemic's progression.
This one shows confirmed cases for the last year: 976 in 17 states. However, we do not know what “confirmed case” means.
This is the one for the last two weeks, 16 cases in three US States:
You can play with the maps for any time you want over the last 12 months.
The USDA is taking the threat to poultry and cattle seriously with a five-pronged plan. We had difficulty locating it on the USDA website (unless it’s this one, which is pretty old), but it is summarised here. You can also read the latest scare stories.
We have written to FDA to ask them exactly how many avian influenza vaccines they have licensed as that information is, again, not easy to find. There is at least one, but we may find more.
We will be sure to keep you posted.
Two old geezers with no MooCows in their back garden wrote this post.
Would it be a complete surprise to discover, in the fullness of time, that the "confirmed cases" of whatever - feel free to insert your chosen pathogen, - happen to by sheer coincidence, neatly match the "vaccines, mmRNA?" that have already and again by sheer coincidence, been developed.
Please forgive my cynicism, I'm just a lawyer whose view of human nature has been somewhat jaundiced over time.
I should realise that the Rockefellers' et al's only purpose is to ensure the human race remains healthy. I mean Granddad Rockefeller wasn't an alleged rapist or snake oil salesman was he?
Nihil timeo.
Non temere nulla.
I am the same, always ferreting about…..you will be astonished to know pigs can fly …..well there was a case of H5N1 in swine last year…..
“The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Oregon state veterinary officials are investigating positive cases of H5N1 in a backyard farming operation in Oregon that has a mix of poultry and livestock, including swine. The Oregon Department of Agriculture announced on Friday, Oct. 25, that poultry on this farm represented the first H5N1 detection in Crook County, Oregon. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories also confirmed one of the farm’s five pigs to be infected with H5N1, marking the first detection of H5N1 in swine in the United States. 30 October 2024.”
https://www.aphis.usda.gov/news/agency-announcements/federal-state-veterinary-agencies-share-update-hpai-detections-oregon#:~:text=On%20Tuesday%2C%20Oct.%2029%2C,swine%20in%20the%20United%20States