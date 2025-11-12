More evidence of BBC bias
There’s two sides to every story - unless you are the BBC
Our reader John Davison complained in 2021 as he thought the article Covid coverage made the British
Broadcasting Bias Corporation, supposedly independent, the long arm of government and its friends.
You may all have your favourite - or not so favourite - biased commentary,
We offer our readers this clip from 2021, which needs few comments, other than to point out that the “expert” is not an “expert” in epidemiology, regulatory evidence, evidence-based medicine, systematic reviews or clinically qualified. But hey, that didn’t seem to matter to the BBC.
The absolute pearl is the correction in the footer using the usual absolute effectiveness measures.
‘Correction: This article has been amended to remove a reference by a contributor that the Pfizer vaccine is “100% safe”.’
Enjoy—we’d love to hear about your favourite biased corporation clip.
This post was written by two old geezers who have seen more patients and reviewed more studies and clinical study reports than they have hairs on their chins.
It was indeed a sign of the times when Devi Sridhar became the go-too expert for the Guardian and BBC - excellent influencer not in any way inhibited by a complete lack of expertise on the subject. Kind of characterised MSM's handling of the whole panicodemic. The fact that otherwise sentient and sensible human adults believed her is indicative of how far down the dumb-o-meter society had slid.
Thank you for reminding us of the misinformation the bbc drip fed us during the plandemic. When you think the bbc news is played on the hour on all their radio stations, also on the television starting at 0700, then again at 1300, then of course in time for supper at 1800 and finally a dose of misinformation right before bedtime at 2200. Is it any flipping wonder the people of this country still believe the mRNA covid vaxxes are “safe and effective”, that climate change is predominantly man made, that there are no grooming gangs, that men can be women, oh heck I could go on all day, but you get the point.