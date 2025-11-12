Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter donnelly's avatar
peter donnelly
7h

It was indeed a sign of the times when Devi Sridhar became the go-too expert for the Guardian and BBC - excellent influencer not in any way inhibited by a complete lack of expertise on the subject. Kind of characterised MSM's handling of the whole panicodemic. The fact that otherwise sentient and sensible human adults believed her is indicative of how far down the dumb-o-meter society had slid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
7h

Thank you for reminding us of the misinformation the bbc drip fed us during the plandemic. When you think the bbc news is played on the hour on all their radio stations, also on the television starting at 0700, then again at 1300, then of course in time for supper at 1800 and finally a dose of misinformation right before bedtime at 2200. Is it any flipping wonder the people of this country still believe the mRNA covid vaxxes are “safe and effective”, that climate change is predominantly man made, that there are no grooming gangs, that men can be women, oh heck I could go on all day, but you get the point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture