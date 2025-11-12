Our reader John Davison complained in 2021 as he thought the article Covid coverage made the British Broadcasting Bias Corporation, supposedly independent, the long arm of government and its friends.

You may all have your favourite - or not so favourite - biased commentary,

We offer our readers this clip from 2021, which needs few comments, other than to point out that the “expert” is not an “expert” in epidemiology, regulatory evidence, evidence-based medicine, systematic reviews or clinically qualified. But hey, that didn’t seem to matter to the BBC.

The absolute pearl is the correction in the footer using the usual absolute effectiveness measures.

‘Correction: This article has been amended to remove a reference by a contributor that the Pfizer vaccine is “100% safe”.’

Enjoy—we’d love to hear about your favourite biased corporation clip.

This post was written by two old geezers who have seen more patients and reviewed more studies and clinical study reports than they have hairs on their chins.

