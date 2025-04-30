You readers will remember the difficulties we encountered in getting a straight story out of both the UKHSA and MHRA on precisely what was bought, why and for how much of our money.

Slowly, bit by bit, we tried to find something that made sense on all aspects of the trumpeted purchase of avian influenza vaccines to protect us against a threat that, so far, has claimed only one case in England. That is perhaps the case, as we couldn't get any information, since it’s all secret.

We will publish the surreal story (so far) of our requests for clarification tomorrow.

We're not done yet, but before Easter, one of our eagle-eyed readers added two more pieces to our understanding by sharing UKHSA FOI Request Ref: 617: H5 Influenza Vaccine with us.

Eagle Eye asked: