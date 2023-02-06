In my recent post, I gave reasons why I am very wary of talking to the media. I thank those who sent messages of support. While I do not give two Hancocks for what the establishment thinks, I do care about what our supporters think and am deeply grateful for the responses.

So I have more for you. We, the co-authors of the Cochrane review, known for short as A122, have received several requests described in my previous post: “can I please check the main facts and, by the way, tell me what your review says because I cannot be bothered to do my job” type of messages.

However, we recently got another query which underlines the points made in the previous posts. This request comes from a very powerful press syndicate:

“I’m reaching out because I’ve been seeing some posts [links redacted by TJ] spreading widely on social media that seem to be misrepresent…