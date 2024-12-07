More pointers that something is stirring in the Chicken Pot
Will influenza H5N1 finally arrive?
Yesterday, we warned readers that UKHSA was cooking something. It is stirring the H5N1 “bird flu” pot with the rest of the world.
H5N1 first appeared in Pubmed in 1997. Interest in the modeller's theme park peaked in 2009 with 827 publications and then picked up again in 2024 with 445 publications so far.
So, while the UKHSA is buying vaccines with our money, is an influenza H5N1 pandemic on its way?
The UKHSA eye of Sauron has now turned to reviewing the evidence.
Incubation and infectious period of influenza A (H5). A rapid evidence summary
The review aims to identify and summarise evidence relating to the infectious and incubation period of influenza (H5) up to 26 April 2024. “A rapid evidence summary was conducted, following streamlined, systematic methods to accelerate the review process”
However, what’s the rationale for a rapid review if they sat on the results for eight months?
The protocol states that the ‘Risk of bias of included studies will not be assessed in this rapid evidence summary due to time constraints.’ With a budget of over £ 3 billion and 8 months to assess the quality, the UKHSA explanation isn’t acceptable; however, it isn’t the first time they have used the limited time/resources excuse.
Not to torture TTE readers, here ARE the bottom lines:
Two Indonesian studies (n=20 cases) provided data for the infectious period (2 to 13 days from symptom onset).
Ten studies (n=149 cases) from the Far East (one from Turkey) reported an incubation period of 3 to 10 days.
At the TTO office, we are increasingly concerned about the UKHSA’s methods: no quality assessment or verification of viral loads described.
This is a substantial limitation given that infectious people can transmit, and the review does not report any transmission details.
Most of those infected had contact with dying chickens, and in only 10 cases, there may have been person-to-person transmission.
However, the UKHSA message is clear: the plague is coming.
TTE translation: if you do not keep dying chickens under your bed don’t worry.
TTE recommends that the UKHSA stop doing rapid reviews and change to living systematic reviews with robust methods. TTE will take a closer look at the UKHSA review.
This post has been written by two old geezers who do not keep chickens.
No dying chickens under my bed - my dog would've eaten them before they were even thinking of dying!
Sometimes I get the feeling that the top NHS CEOs are doing their utmost to drive us into the GP surgeries or A & E and never mind the waiting lists or unavailability of appointments, by stirring up fear about the lates virus poised to kill us all unless we grab the wonderful, latest vaccine.
They’re killing chickens in NZ after they “test positive” for bird flu. I have zero trust in the “authorities” so goodness knows if these culls are actually necessary.