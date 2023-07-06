As TTE nears its first birthday, we are conscious of having produced nearly 300 posts on a variety of subjects. All, we hope, shed light on various aspects and backgrounds to events, recent and not so recent, but all directly related to the last three years.

We have serialised the evidence on mode of transmission of respiratory viruses with an emphasis on SARS-CoV-2, which is still shrouded in uncertainty despite sweeping statements to the contrary by “those who know”. The coming together of classical epidemiology, molecular epidemiology, and clinical medicine could teach us a lot if only it were state-sponsored and properly resourced.

We have instead exposed the cover-your-backside with three layers of Kevlar attitude of decision makers. ‘It ain’t me guv” attitude of former Prime Ministers and CMOs. Their intent to control people, silence critics, apply surveillance and censorship and abysmal ignorance of anything to do with microbes and, in a wider context, public health. Their use of…