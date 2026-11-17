The Crimean War (1853–1856) is remembered for its bloody battles, the siege of Sevastopol, the Charge of the Light Brigade, and the pioneering work of Florence Nightingale. Yet the greatest killer was not the enemy’s artillery or musket fire; it was disease.

Tens of thousands of soldiers died from cholera, dysentery, typhus, typhoid fever, scurvy and other illnesses, often aggravated by malnutrition, exhaustion, exposure to the elements and appalling sanitary conditions. The disastrous winter of 1854–1855 revealed the devastating consequences of inadequate military preparation, defective supply systems and overwhelmed medical services.

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The suffering was not confined to the British Army: Russian, Ottoman, French and Piedmontese-Sardinian soldiers also endured disease, deprivation and inadequate medical care, although their experiences and mortality rates differed considerably. For many, the greatest danger came not on the battlefield but in the camps and trenches, overcrowded hospitals and long journeys undertaken to reach medical treatment.

The war also became a turning point in the history of medicine and public health. Florence Nightingale’s work at Scutari; the sanitary reforms introduced by military and civilian authorities; Edmund Alexander Parkes’s investigations into military hygiene, and Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s innovative prefabricated hospital at Renkioi all contributed to changing ideas about the prevention of disease and the organisation of hospital care. Perhaps the greatest irony is that deployment to the Crimea and Bosphorus and the actions of the healthcare workers were carried out by miasmatists, those who believed that diseases arose from foul air.

But how effective were the sanitary interventions? Can the dramatic reduction in mortality during the later stages of the war be attributed to improved hospital hygiene, or did changing disease patterns, better nutrition, improved transport and the selection of patients also play decisive roles? And what can we learn from the past that can inform current healthcare?

These questions require careful examination of contemporary mortality statistics. Soldiers admitted to distant hospitals had often survived days of illness, evacuation from the front and hazardous sea voyages. Comparing their mortality with that of soldiers treated close to the battlefield can produce misleading conclusions.

This six-part series examines mortality in the Crimean War across the five principal belligerent armies, exploring the causes of death, the catastrophic first winter, the medical evacuation system, the conditions in military hospitals, and the sanitary reforms that followed. The posts will be published on a weekly basis.

Drawing on contemporary medical reports, official statistics, historical accounts and hospital records, the series seeks to distinguish established facts from enduring historical assumptions.

Above all, it tells the story of a war in which disease proved more deadly than combat—and in which the struggle to prevent unnecessary deaths helped transform military medicine, hospital design and public health.

Finally, our educational series, a labour of love and the result of considerable effort, will be available exclusively to paying TTE subscribers. We kindly ask readers to respect the intellectual property of the venerable old geezers who dreamed it up and put pen to paper. In this series, we’ll explore the pitfalls of drawing conclusions from comparisons that may not be quite as sound as they first appear.

The series will eventually be made available to payers as a single monograph. It is part of the work of the two old geezers for the MORSE Collaborative.

The Crimean War was not only a military conflict. It was also a profound lesson in the consequences of neglecting the needs and health of human beings.