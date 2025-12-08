On September 29th, we published

Share

Where we deplored the use of autism as a method for political point scoring, we did not mince our words; we were not our usual diplomatic selves.

We wrote:

“This is serious stuff, folks.

Playing politics, grandstanding, and offering simplistic solutions to tragedies or complex problems is beneath the belt.

The two old geezers believe that if governments truly want to gain a deeper understanding and help, they should invest in an adequately resourced, large prospective cohort; the larger, the better. In this cohort, you can nest several studies testing different hypotheses, starting with case definitions and analysis of each variable, which may or may not play a role in the development of autistic children and then adults.

There is no room for retrospective data dredging to answer the vital questions that affect the families of those with debilitating autism. The use of pseudoscience mumbo jumbo only allows politicians to play their games with serious, complex, life-changing problems.”

Other signs of superficiality came on 19 November from the usual Scare Agency:

Eco-anxiety and Solastaglia Tom Jefferson · Nov 19 The UK Health Scare Agency (UKHSA) is at it again: Britons risk being overwhelmed by ‘eco-fear, eco-anger and eco-grief, and their mental wellbeing affected by ‘difficult climate emotions Read full story

And on the 4th of December, we picked the thread up again.

Something odd happened the same day. The Guardian (the very same that had published scurrilous attacks on us) published this:

Please read it and give us some feedback. Do you think the Secretary of State’s staff read TTE?

This post was written by two old geezers who feel they’re being followed.