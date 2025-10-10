Our reader Myra asked: What are members of the public supposed to do? Follow advice? From whom? Based on what? It appears we are best doing intensive study of all the studies available before making any decisions.

As no member of the public should be required to conduct a systematic review before making a healthcare decision, we offer some suggestions to avoid harm, excluding emergencies.

Take as few medications as possible – bear in mind that many drugs are similar, although they are marketed with different names.

Do not follow MSM stories, especially if they announce breakthroughs, game changers, simple solutions to complex problems, triumphs of science, or miracles.

Beware of words like “protect” and “real world evidence”.

Beware of experts unless you have been following their work and have a good, long track record of getting it mostly right.

Always consider whether whoever is pushing the intervention (drug, biologic, test, programme) benefits financially, either directly (cash) or indirectly (promotions, notoriety).

Beware of “scientists” making sweeping statements or predicting the future, especially in times of crisis.

Always, without fail, check their conflicts of interest.

Beware of statements such as “the science of this topic is settled”

If your network of friends or acquaintances reports possible harms from an intervention, proceed with caution. Ten thousand anecdotes make a quasi-certainty.

If something sounds too good to be true, it almost certainly is.

A simple solution to a complex problem will always be wrong.

If you develop an influenza-like illness, stay at home, rest, and hydrate. Watch for complications, and if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

Believe your own eyes and instinct, not what someone tells you to believe.

As for evidence, only follow the high-quality evidence that makes a clinically significant difference to the outcome that matters to you.

As for advice, listen to the very best and do what you were going to do anyway.

This post represents the two old geezers’ TTE manifesto for better decisions and a better life.