The soon-to-be-defunct NHS England has been reviewing the Never Events Framework with a public consultation. We can surmise the public hasn't heard about the consultation, but let’s move on.

They say they have compelling evidence of the need to change the current Never Event framework, and move to a framework which ensures the list of events is as representative as possible of the things that matter to patients and the NHS.

In England’s NHS, there were 392 reported never-event incidents from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, with 370 meeting this definition. Yet, roughly two million patient safety incidents and over 20,000 serious incidents went unnoticed and uninvestigated.

The never event list includes procedures such as wrong-site surgery, wrong implant or wrong route of administration of a drug. However, the list is overly restrictive and misses most of the critical never events that shouldn't happen and go unreported.

That is, until the death of a three-year-old child requires the coroner to get involved.

Penny Stevens died from sepsis after being dismissed by an “overwhelmed” A&E department, which said her symptoms were “probably just a virus”.

During an inquest hearing, it was reported that when a mother brought her child to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in December 2022, the hospital appeared to be in a state reminiscent of a "third world country." Concerned parents had gathered at the hospital following media scare stories about the Strep A scare.

In December, the media frenzy led to a million extra prescriptions for antibiotics compared to usual levels. You'd have been hard-pressed to have missed the outbreak as its reporting was in every news outlet. As parental anxiety was heightened, the usual approach of riding out the illness went out the window, and a massive increase in children presenting to healthcare ensued. At one point in the month, half of all the urgent care-based visits were filled by children under 12.

Penny’s presentation should have set off alarm bells. Penny was experiencing a troubling combination of symptoms and signs, including a persistent chesty cough, bouts of vomiting, and a noticeable rash. In addition to these alarming signs, she had developed a high fever, a rapid heartbeat, and difficulty breathing. Despite the severity and range of her symptoms, she was not prioritised for urgent care, leaving her unattended in the emergency department.

The preliminary examination suggested Penny might be suffering from a viral infection, and she was triaged to be seen in 2 hours. After 2 hours had passed and Penny had not been seen, her mother then made the difficult decision to take her child home rather than remain in the under-resourced “third-world” medical facility for a more formal assessment.

However, when the young girl's condition did not improve by the next morning, the family called 999 for help. The ambulance then took four hours to arrive. Penny was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, where she died on December 4.

The circumstances of Penny's death should be a wake-up call for the NHS. It is a serious, wholly preventable patient safety incident that should never occur in healthcare settings - a never event.

A Patient Safety Investigation Report by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust admitted it missed the opportunity to escalate the urgent sepsis assessment. In young children, the window is short to prevent an invasive infection from escalating. The investigation report highlighted the failure to recognise signs of sepsis or refer her for an urgent review.

Yet, have any lessons been learnt from this tragedy? NHS urgent care remains in a sorry state, underresourced and lacking critical expertise; it is incapable of responding to escalations in the number presenting to emergency settings. For Penny, there’s been no national outcry, no calls for “how could we let this happen” - the chief medical officer remains stony silent.

If you believe this is an isolated incident, think again. Yesterday, a report emerged about a Nottingham schoolgirl who died from bacterial meningitis after ambulance workers missed an opportunity to take her to hospital for life-saving treatment.

Penny’s mum said at the inquest that: "The inquest has highlighted a number of issues with Penny’s care and yet, what will come of it? No recommendations. No accountability. No enforced change. No protection for those who are next, and still, no apology.”

Pretty much sums up the state of the NHS.

Two old geezers wrote this post, outraged by patient safety events that go unnoticed. One old geezer held a seance with Albert and asked him his old-fashioned views on the story. Albert’s shadow said… very unwell child with rash - straight to hospital. No one listens - bang on tables until someone takes responsibility.