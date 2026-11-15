By 13 November 2026, England’s emergency-care figures are already flashing red. Flu activity is still officially low, yet A&E waiting times, ambulance delays and overcrowding are worsening.

The NHS is heading into another winter in a deeply worrying condition, and the worst of the seasonal pressures may still lie ahead.

The latest NHS England figures, published 12 November 2026, paint a disturbing picture of emergency services struggling to cope: A&E departments are busier than ever, ambulance response times are worsening, and thousands of patients are spending prolonged periods waiting for treatment or a hospital bed.

The latest figures show that, despite the government’s promises of recovery, several critical measures of emergency care are moving in the wrong direction.