The "dead cat strategy" was associated with Lynton Crosby, Boris Johnson's political strategist. He used it as a communication tactic to divert attention away from a specific issue by introducing a shocking or controversial topic, symbolised by the "dead cat."

Currently, the UK Prime Minister is on a war footing, facing yet another threat, and demanding an increase in UK defence spending. While Keir Starmer ramps up the danger - the dead cat - the public's focus is shifted away from the real issues at hand.

Whenever politicians do shift the focus of attention, the TTE office is minded to ask what it is we are being distracted from.

Two years ago, you couldn’t ignore the problem of the intractable NHS waiting lists.

In July 2023, we reported that more than 7 million people were waiting for a hospital specialist or surgeon, or whatever. Over 3 million patients were waiting for more than 18 weeks, and 370,000 were waiting for over a year for treatment.

NHS England was all glee when the backlog dropped from 7.48 million to 7.46 million in December. It fell again in February to 7.40 million. However, in March, it rose to 7.42 million.

Nearly 3 million (2.98 million) are waiting more than 18 weeks, and 180,000 are waiting more than a year. With all the “crack” and the “apps”, 147 patients still wait more than 2 years. Initial minor improvements have been made, but waiting times remain significantly higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic; 4.57 million people were on the waiting list at the end of 2020. The median waiting time for patients starting treatment is now 13.8 weeks, up from 6.9 weeks in March 2019.

Labour's election led to the long-forgotten Darzi report. The NHS is in critical condition, said Darzi. The Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said the NHS was broken, and he was the man to fix it. “Crack teams” (that’s not a reference to the street drug) were brought in to cut the waits. In addition, upgrades to the NHS App will slash waiting times, said Wes. Also on the agenda is the government's reliance on AI, viewed as a game-changer.

The budget allocated £3.4 billion in capital investment for technology. AI is the source of all answers - it can do everything - it will cut NHS waiting lists, tackle workforce shortages, says Labour. AI-assisted doctors will expedite appointments in the ‘seismic shift’ to digital, and operating theatres will be digitised. Just wait till you meet an AI “receptionist.”

NHS England’s plan prioritises streamlining the service. As part of the streamlining, they didn't count on their demise. They plan to “reduce the time people wait for elective care, improving the percentage of patients waiting no longer than 18 weeks for elective treatment to 65% nationally by March 2026.” Whatever that means.

Whatever you do, don’t ask to see a real doctor

One thing is for sure: if the waiting list figures don't improve, then watch out for more dead cats.

This post was written by two old geezers who like cats and dogs.