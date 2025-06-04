Trust the Evidence

Bilbo Baggins
3m

Partnervwent to GP because developed a tremor all down one side over the last six months. GP said I will refer you to a Neurologist. Received an NHS letter lastvweek saying: if you don’t hear anything by the 22nd of July please contact either your GP or neurology triage. We went to see a neurologist privately last night and he has diagnosed Parkinson’s disease. We are lucky we can pay to go private on a small scale. Absolutely farcical.

