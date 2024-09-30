NHS: where does all the money go?
Part 5 c: the DHSC NHS Counter Fraud Authority
To keep you happy, we thought we’d skip a description of the massive DHSC for now and play cops and robbers by looking at the NHS police facility: the Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA)
The NHSCFA depends directly from the DHSC. It is a special health authority tasked to le…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Trust the Evidence to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.