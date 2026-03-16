In 2024, we launched our series on the NHS, asking, “Where does all the money go?”

We published a full archive of the 21 posts so far in November of that year.

Share Trust the Evidence

In our distractions, we never got around to finishing the series, but now we’re back on the case.

A recent study on specialist palliative care used economic modelling to evaluate its provision in England. It found that both home and hospital-based specialist palliative care significantly improved quality of life for people with serious illness and reduce unplanned hospital use. Specialist palliative care was associated with substantial NHS cost savings (up to £8,000 per person), fewer hospital bed days, and better alignment with patient preferences, highlighting its value and cost-effectiveness.

The striking part was the claim that under 1% of individuals die each year in high-income countries, yet this demographic contributes to nearly 10% of total healthcare expenditure.

There were two references to support this claim. The first study analysed healthcare use and costs in the last year of life for people aged 60+ who died in England between 2010 and 2017 using linked primary care and hospital data. It found healthcare utilisation and costs rose sharply as death neared, especially in the last month, with inpatient care driving most costs and variations by age, sex and region.

The second study examined the cost of informal care (family and friends) in the last year of life. The England-based observational study estimated that family and friends provide extensive personal and practical care for people dying of cancer and non-cancer conditions, with average replacement costs around £41,000 per person.

In 2022, total public expenditure on healthcare for people in their last year of life in the UK was around £11.7 billion, of which hospital care accounted for the majority (81%, or £9.6bn), while only around £414 million (<4%) was spent on hospice care, a proxy for palliative/end-of-life funding. Importantly, more than half of this healthcare spend (56%) went on emergency hospital care (£6.6 billion).

The UK public purse, therefore, spends substantially more on hospital care for people in their final year of life than on primary, community health, and hospice care.

We previously wrote about the Scandal of Hospice Funding and the back-to-front NHS

The bottom line is that the NHS is finely tuned to respond to emergencies, yet curiously reluctant to stop them happening in the first place. The paradox is glaring: vast sums are poured into late-stage hospital care, while the quieter, preventive services that might help people remain at home scrape by on comparatively modest funding.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder if the world is upside down.