Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Robert Dingwall's avatar
Robert Dingwall
6h

There is a problem here with the calculation of community costs. These assume that informal care would be substituted by paid care at prevailing wage rates. A better approach, but harder to measure, would be to consider the opportunity costs to informal carers, both in terms of foregone earnings and valuation of ability to pursue other interests/activities. This would allow us to compare the true social costs rather than the more limited costs of direct provision. It is very characteristic of research on the economics of health and social care that patient/informal carer time is effectively valued at zero, with no wider costs in terms of lost productivity or compromised quality of life.

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Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
5h

It's not only the elderly.

I ran a rehabilitation unit that started out as a 16-65 "Young Disabled Unit" with 18 beds, 15 of which were long-stay residents. We transformed it into a 20 bed short-term unit with some acute step-down care (eg for spinal cord and head injury patients) and a rotation system that provide two weeks in, six weeks out and emergency care for known clients (eg when MS patients got infections). We had a clientele of over 200 people, and managed to keep most of them out of acute beds by dint of regular review and pre-emptive management (eg with incipient pressure sores). If they did get admitted on the acute take we would "rescue" them from acute beds as quickly as possible. If carers had some acute problem we would admit our patient so they could get sorted. We provided end of life care also. The 24 hour cover meant that patients or relatives could ring for advice at any time. The problem was that its success was thanks to a high staff/patient ratio, and thus it was high cost, calculated without any regard to the acute savings, and because we were part of a hospital site, with instant access to pathology and radiology as a benefit we were not considered as providing "care in the community". I used to joke that there was no barbed wire fence between hospital and its community, so the suggestion that we were somehow a separate floating entity was an oxymoron. The staff's expertise in dealing with ill, disabled patients was second to none and far surpassed the often lackadaisical care on acute wards, where staff often did not realise that patients with severe neurological conditions could not feed themselves, or turn themselves, or recognise that if an MS patient suddenly deteriorated it was likely due to an infection. Sepsis was common; we devised a management plan for diagnosis and management but the acute side doctors rubbished it as I was not an acute physician, so what did I know. We kept disabled people out of acute beds.

We saw off three attempts to close the unit; once I had explained all the above, the pressure came off. When I retired the unit was shut down.

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