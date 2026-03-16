NHS, where does all the money go?
End-of-life care and where the money doesn’t go
In 2024, we launched our series on the NHS, asking, “Where does all the money go?”
We published a full archive of the 21 posts so far in November of that year.
In our distractions, we never got around to finishing the series, but now we’re back on the case.
A recent study on specialist palliative care used economic modelling to evaluate its provision in England. It found that both home and hospital-based specialist palliative care significantly improved quality of life for people with serious illness and reduce unplanned hospital use. Specialist palliative care was associated with substantial NHS cost savings (up to £8,000 per person), fewer hospital bed days, and better alignment with patient preferences, highlighting its value and cost-effectiveness.
The striking part was the claim that under 1% of individuals die each year in high-income countries, yet this demographic contributes to nearly 10% of total healthcare expenditure.
There were two references to support this claim. The first study analysed healthcare use and costs in the last year of life for people aged 60+ who died in England between 2010 and 2017 using linked primary care and hospital data. It found healthcare utilisation and costs rose sharply as death neared, especially in the last month, with inpatient care driving most costs and variations by age, sex and region.
The second study examined the cost of informal care (family and friends) in the last year of life. The England-based observational study estimated that family and friends provide extensive personal and practical care for people dying of cancer and non-cancer conditions, with average replacement costs around £41,000 per person.
In 2022, total public expenditure on healthcare for people in their last year of life in the UK was around £11.7 billion, of which hospital care accounted for the majority (81%, or £9.6bn), while only around £414 million (<4%) was spent on hospice care, a proxy for palliative/end-of-life funding. Importantly, more than half of this healthcare spend (56%) went on emergency hospital care (£6.6 billion).
The UK public purse, therefore, spends substantially more on hospital care for people in their final year of life than on primary, community health, and hospice care.
We previously wrote about the Scandal of Hospice Funding and the back-to-front NHS
The bottom line is that the NHS is finely tuned to respond to emergencies, yet curiously reluctant to stop them happening in the first place. The paradox is glaring: vast sums are poured into late-stage hospital care, while the quieter, preventive services that might help people remain at home scrape by on comparatively modest funding.
This post was written by two old geezers who wonder if the world is upside down.
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There is a problem here with the calculation of community costs. These assume that informal care would be substituted by paid care at prevailing wage rates. A better approach, but harder to measure, would be to consider the opportunity costs to informal carers, both in terms of foregone earnings and valuation of ability to pursue other interests/activities. This would allow us to compare the true social costs rather than the more limited costs of direct provision. It is very characteristic of research on the economics of health and social care that patient/informal carer time is effectively valued at zero, with no wider costs in terms of lost productivity or compromised quality of life.
It's not only the elderly.
I ran a rehabilitation unit that started out as a 16-65 "Young Disabled Unit" with 18 beds, 15 of which were long-stay residents. We transformed it into a 20 bed short-term unit with some acute step-down care (eg for spinal cord and head injury patients) and a rotation system that provide two weeks in, six weeks out and emergency care for known clients (eg when MS patients got infections). We had a clientele of over 200 people, and managed to keep most of them out of acute beds by dint of regular review and pre-emptive management (eg with incipient pressure sores). If they did get admitted on the acute take we would "rescue" them from acute beds as quickly as possible. If carers had some acute problem we would admit our patient so they could get sorted. We provided end of life care also. The 24 hour cover meant that patients or relatives could ring for advice at any time. The problem was that its success was thanks to a high staff/patient ratio, and thus it was high cost, calculated without any regard to the acute savings, and because we were part of a hospital site, with instant access to pathology and radiology as a benefit we were not considered as providing "care in the community". I used to joke that there was no barbed wire fence between hospital and its community, so the suggestion that we were somehow a separate floating entity was an oxymoron. The staff's expertise in dealing with ill, disabled patients was second to none and far surpassed the often lackadaisical care on acute wards, where staff often did not realise that patients with severe neurological conditions could not feed themselves, or turn themselves, or recognise that if an MS patient suddenly deteriorated it was likely due to an infection. Sepsis was common; we devised a management plan for diagnosis and management but the acute side doctors rubbished it as I was not an acute physician, so what did I know. We kept disabled people out of acute beds.
We saw off three attempts to close the unit; once I had explained all the above, the pressure came off. When I retired the unit was shut down.