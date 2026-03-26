More choking on your cornflakes, folks.

TTE reported NAO interest in the Scare Agency’s new hub in Harlow, Essex, in 2024

We took another look and asked: who originally owned the land on which the science hub in Harlow, Essex, was built?

That’s right: for a cool £30 million, the site was bought from GSK by UKHSA’s predecessor, Public Health England, in 2017.

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This post was written by two old geezers who have kept track of some of the purchases made with public money.