NHS, where does all the money go?
Where - Part 3
More choking on your cornflakes, folks.
TTE reported NAO interest in the Scare Agency’s new hub in Harlow, Essex, in 2024
We took another look and asked: who originally owned the land on which the science hub in Harlow, Essex, was built?
That’s right: for a cool £30 million, the site was bought from GSK by UKHSA’s predecessor, Public Health England, in 2017.
This post was written by two old geezers who have kept track of some of the purchases made with public money.
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"Total cost increased significantly' - the story of not just the NHS but of any public project the government started this millennium ...