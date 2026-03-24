Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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MH's avatar
MH
2h

Ah yes the bio security hub to nowhere. This is an exact mirror of CA's train to nowhere. Absolutely nothing to show for the billions wasted so far other than the thousands of middlemen reaping the rewards. As they say it's really easy to spend other people's $ e. g. The taxpayer.

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Keith Dudleston's avatar
Keith Dudleston
2h

All this talk of contracts for millions or billions of pounds is interesting, but in the end confusing, as I have no idea about the context.

I suppose what I hope to grasp is not what proportion of the "healthcare budget" goes on PFI, Palantir contracts, UKHSA, science hubs, etc etc but rather what proportion of this budget goes on the clinical staff costs for general practice, community services, and hospitals (either directly managed or through negotiated contracts).

I believe it is much smaller than many believe. I also think nobody has been able to calculate this figure, as NHS budgets are either impenetrable or commercially confidential.

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