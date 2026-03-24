If you haven’t choked on your morning coffee by now while reading part 1, we’ve got more to add to the How Much series.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance is now bemoaning the UK Scare Agency that “has become an example of financial and institutional dysfunction.”

The concerns focus on weak financial controls, poor accountability, and unclear value for money, highlighting billions in spending that cannot be properly tracked and raising serious doubts about whether funds were used as intended.

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There are also concerns about governance failures, missing records, and large amounts of inventory and expenditure lacking proper evidence. Critics argue this reflects systemic inefficiency, with risks of waste, mismanagement, and spending on low-priority or poorly justified activities. Overall, taxpayers worry that large budgets are not matched by transparency, discipline, or demonstrable outcomes, undermining trust and value for money.

Despite receiving over £13.5 billion in public funding, it has failed to produce reliable accounts. It could not properly account for £3.3 billion of NHS Test and Trace inventory transferred to it, and £1.7 billion in emergency preparedness losses were written off in 2023-24, including £1.1 billion on expired COVID-19 vaccines.

In a bid to avoid running out of vaccines, billions were spent making sure there was more than enough, so much, in fact, that huge quantities quietly expired unused.

Despite these huge losses, no one person is likely to be held clearly accountable. Until August 2025, UKHSA was led by chief executive Jenny Harries, who received total remuneration of £ 192,500 in 2023-24. But she wasn’t the highest earner: chief technology officer Chris Coupland received £217,500 including bonuses and pension benefits.

However, all of this pales in comparison with the new site costs, which have spiralled to £3.2 billion, highlighting a familiar pattern: costs that start at one level and then expand dramatically over time.

Initial figures were overly optimistic, and later revisions reveal the true scale. By this point, however, the project is too advanced to cancel, leaving the taxpayer to absorb the higher cost.

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The new science hub in Harlow, Essex, was originally estimated to cost £530 million. However, costs have now skyrocketed to £3.2 billion, a sixfold increase, and the facility is not expected to fully open until 2038. So far, the project has incurred £400 million in expenses, yet no buildings have been constructed.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance has recommended “pausing further spending” on the Harlow biosecurity hub and has called for closer ministerial oversight and a narrower remit, given the cost escalation and lack of delivery so far.

This doesn’t bode well for Wes Streeting, who announced a £250 million investment into the site last summer.

From where we’re sitting, it doesn’t pass the smell test. You’ve got hundreds of millions already spent, nothing built, and now they’re chucking in another £250 million like that’ll sort it. Feels less like a plan and more like doubling down on something that’s already falling apart at the seams. Maybe there’s a good reason (we can't think of one), but to most people it just looks like throwing more good money after bad, hoping it will come up trumps later.

It’s funny how there’s always money for this sort of thing, but when it comes to the basics, suddenly the cupboard’s bare.

This post was written by two old geezers who have kept track of some of the Scare Agency’s waste of our money.