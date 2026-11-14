There are 168 hours in a week: Apparently, that is not enough for some civil servants.

This week, Kashim Chowdhury was convicted of nine counts of fraud after managing to hold five full-time public-sector jobs simultaneously. His contracts required him to work 183 hours a week — 15 more hours than actually exist.

Among his employers was the UK Health Security Agency, an organisation we investigated in October 2024 as part of our series asking where all the NHS money goes.

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At the time, we raised questions about UKHSA’s finances, its weak financial controls, and the difficulty of establishing what taxpayers were getting for their money. We did not think to ask whether the agency knew how many other jobs its employees were doing. Perhaps we should have.

Between 2020 and 2023, Chowdhury obtained employment with eight public-sector organisations, including Defra, the Department of Health and Social Care, UKHSA, the Home Office, and an NHS trust. At one point, he was being paid for five full-time positions simultaneously.

According to evidence presented in court, he received almost £350,000 from his various employers over the period, including more than £280,000 during periods of overlapping full-time employment. So, how did he manage it?

Remote working helped. So did failing to disclose his other employment and taking sick leave from some positions while remaining employed elsewhere.

The UKHSA episode is particularly revealing. In May 2023, his UKHSA manager arranged a video meeting concerning his prolonged sickness absence. During the meeting, she noticed that he appeared unusually pale. According to the prosecution, he had applied white make-up to make himself look ill. Unfortunately, the make-up began to separate from his forehead. He had also joined the meeting using an email address belonging to another government department.

One wonders how much more evidence was needed. Ultimately, the fraud was uncovered following a National Fraud Initiative data-matching exercise.

So, if an employee can simultaneously collect salaries from five public-sector employers, how effectively are those employers verifying the work actually being delivered?

The Chowdhury case raises questions extending beyond payroll fraud. What work was he employed to undertake at UKHSA; what were his responsibilities and deliverables, and how was his performance assessed? These are not unreasonable questions. They are basic requirements of organisational accountability.

A reasonable hypothesis to investigate is whether the UKHSA has so much money that employees can hide at home, collect their salaries and undertake little useful work.

In our original article, we highlighted that UKHSA had cited limited resources as the reason it had not critically appraised evidence on non-pharmaceutical interventions. We found that explanation difficult to reconcile with the scale of its £3.4 billion funding.

The latest case adds another dimension. An organisation may be short of resources for important scientific work while simultaneously failing to ensure that other resources are being used effectively.

In 2024, we suggested that every UKHSA employee should be asked two straightforward questions:

What is your job? Show us evidence that your work has benefited the public.

Two years later, those questions seem rather more pertinent. We would now add a third:

3. How many other full-time jobs are you being paid to do?

The public has a right to know how much money UKHSA spends, what activities it funds, and what measurable benefits those activities deliver. We would like UKHSA to explain which employment checks it conducted in the Chowdhury case, what supervision was undertaken, when concerns were escalated, and what procedures have changed since then. We would also like to know whether similar overlapping employment has been identified elsewhere in the agency.

Taxpayers should not have to wait for a fraud trial to discover whether public money has been spent on work that was never delivered.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder whether Mr Chowdhury’s sometime job at the UKHSA was replying to FOI requests.