Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
16m

I'm speechless. However, it's not simply the cost to us taxpayers - it's also the extra work for his colleagues who now ought to 'clean up' all that which he didn't do or did do wrongly. I wonder if he was one of those who use text blocks to 'answer' - or rather; not answer - FOI requests ...

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Daniele Vecchi's avatar
Daniele Vecchi
2m

Always wary of new trends that are embraced enthusiastically. Work from home because we are more productive one of the best examples: selective and seldomly it is certainly true, systematically nope. And can you imagine a guy trying to hold 5 jobs in private companies? There is a massive accountability issue within public administrations globally. They lost the plot, their kpis are bogus, success is measured with how long is the queue: the longest the better

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