Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
1h

Quick answer ‘ Who will be accountable?’ - Quick answer ‘No one.’

Quick question’Who pays?’ - Quick answer ‘the Taxpayer’

Look at some NHS contracts with Palantir for 2023, 2024 & 2025 - they tell the whole story - purported mega solution = mega money (ours) = mega failure. Go back to Go collect a few million and continue to do the whole thing over and over again.

The 12-month contract – worth £25 million – puts Palantir in strong contention for a £480 million contract to provide the FDP, which would create a single point of access to patient data across NHS England. That contract is expected to be awarded within the next few months. 21 June 2023 https://pharmaphorum.com/news/nhs-data-spotlight-again-palantir-wins-new-contract

NHS England has signed a potential £10m deal to support the rollout of the Federated Data Platform and the development of data services to populate the new nationwide system. April 15 2024 https://www.publictechnology.net/2024/04/15/health-and-social-care/nhs-signs-10m-deal-to-support-rollout-of-palantir-data-platform/

English hospitals are voicing their concern about the functionality provided by Palantir, the US spy-tech firm that won a £330 million ($437 million) deal to run the Federated Data Platform for NHS England, as around a third of trusts go live on the system. Trusts are organizational units within the National Health Services of England and Wales, and have some independence in the way they run hospitals and health units in their region. 16 May 2025

https://www.theregister.com/2025/05/16/nhs_hospitals_palantir/

Cynical - you bet - bad management or money for old rope ?

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
28m

When it comes to IT the NHS would buy a "Bridge" . Perhaps being married to a Business Analyst whilst I worked in, the NHS made me more aware of the slapdash way they implement IT. The National project whilst it might have sounded ,good none of the really good IT companies wanted to risk their reputations on it. When my husband went to work for NIHR I warned him that NHS staff are used to ignoring something they don't like because it will be replaced in 2 years anyway. He found it to be often the case, he left to work somewhere with real deadlines.

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