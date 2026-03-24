NHS, where does all the money go?
How Much - Part 1
The NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) has awarded a new contract to Infosys to deliver a workforce management solution for the NHS. The current system (ESR) contract ends in 2026, and the underlying tech is being phased out.
Before reading on, take a moment to consider how much?
For £1.2 billion, the NHSBA is promising a complete employment lifecycle platform over the 15-year contract.
However, implementation is expected to be completed by 2030. Such long timelines often mean technology becomes outdated before rollout, while costs rise through delays, added complexity, and hidden implementation expenses. The 15-year vendor lock-in also reduces flexibility and makes any fixes expensive.
The idea that one giant system can fix everything is appealing and sounds efficient, but it often creates further complexities. Combining HR, payroll, recruitment, rostering, and analytics into a single platform makes it harder to manage and adapt. Small changes can have wider impacts, leading to slower performance, fragile systems, and frustrating user experiences.
You can, therefore, bet that the true cost will be far higher than advertised.
The headline figure excludes training, data migration, internal staffing, delays, and contract changes. As requirements shift and problems emerge, extra funding will be added. Over time, small overruns compound, turning billion-pound projects into significantly more expensive, long-term financial commitments.
£1.2bn is just the visible baseline, not the full economic cost. What starts as a fixed plan often evolves into a longer, more expensive programme than originally promised. The TTE office reckons the cost will exceed £2 billion by the time the National Audit Office is inevitably called in to look at the escalating costs.
The NHS has a track record of large NHS IT projects that often start with ambitious promises of transformation but frequently struggle to deliver.
The National Programme for IT was initially £6bn but rose to over £10–12bn before being dismantled. Test and Trace costs around £37bn with limited long-term impact. The Lorenzo system consumed billions yet saw patchy adoption. Care.data, costing around £8–10m, was cancelled entirely. Across these examples, costs escalated over time, timelines slipped, and outcomes fell short—leaving expensive systems that were scaled back, underused, or abandoned altogether rather than delivering the expected benefits.
So watch out for the delayed pilot launches, repeated timeline revisions, and vague progress updates. Anticipate contract changes, added funding requests, and scope expansions. And when payroll or data migration issues occur during testing, expect the worst.
Also watch for the vague, shifting language that signposts the predictable problems. Phrases like “phased delivery,” “revised timelines,” “evolving requirements,” and “lessons learned” often signal the impending failure.
The question is who will be accountable, given that accountability gets blurry on long, cross-government projects like this. NHS England will soon be defunct, and delivery is promised after the next election.
Responsibility is split between NHSBSA, the government, and suppliers, while leaders and ministers will change before the delivery. In practice, scrutiny comes later through reports, but by then the money is spent, and meaningful accountability has gone down the drain along with the promised solutions.
This post was written by two old geezers who have seen so many overarching projects that they could build another Colosseum.
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Quick answer ‘ Who will be accountable?’ - Quick answer ‘No one.’
Quick question’Who pays?’ - Quick answer ‘the Taxpayer’
Look at some NHS contracts with Palantir for 2023, 2024 & 2025 - they tell the whole story - purported mega solution = mega money (ours) = mega failure. Go back to Go collect a few million and continue to do the whole thing over and over again.
The 12-month contract – worth £25 million – puts Palantir in strong contention for a £480 million contract to provide the FDP, which would create a single point of access to patient data across NHS England. That contract is expected to be awarded within the next few months. 21 June 2023 https://pharmaphorum.com/news/nhs-data-spotlight-again-palantir-wins-new-contract
NHS England has signed a potential £10m deal to support the rollout of the Federated Data Platform and the development of data services to populate the new nationwide system. April 15 2024 https://www.publictechnology.net/2024/04/15/health-and-social-care/nhs-signs-10m-deal-to-support-rollout-of-palantir-data-platform/
English hospitals are voicing their concern about the functionality provided by Palantir, the US spy-tech firm that won a £330 million ($437 million) deal to run the Federated Data Platform for NHS England, as around a third of trusts go live on the system. Trusts are organizational units within the National Health Services of England and Wales, and have some independence in the way they run hospitals and health units in their region. 16 May 2025
https://www.theregister.com/2025/05/16/nhs_hospitals_palantir/
Cynical - you bet - bad management or money for old rope ?
When it comes to IT the NHS would buy a "Bridge" . Perhaps being married to a Business Analyst whilst I worked in, the NHS made me more aware of the slapdash way they implement IT. The National project whilst it might have sounded ,good none of the really good IT companies wanted to risk their reputations on it. When my husband went to work for NIHR I warned him that NHS staff are used to ignoring something they don't like because it will be replaced in 2 years anyway. He found it to be often the case, he left to work somewhere with real deadlines.