The appointment of a senior NHS executive from a health board described as “failing” to another senior position potentially paying more than £200,000 annually pricked our ears up in the TTE office.

Carol Shillabeer, chief executive of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in Wales, has been appointed to lead Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust. The Welsh health board has been in special measures since February 2023. The outgoing Lancashire chief executive was paid £217,500 in 2024/25. Shillabeer’s new salary has not been disclosed.

The story raises a wider issue: exactly what does the NHS pay its senior executives, and what accountability accompanies those salaries?

So, we decided to investigate; fortunately, someone else has been asking similar questions.

John Ewbank has assembled an extensive dataset of NHS executive remuneration, drawing on audited annual accounts and comparing salaries with NHS England’s performance rankings. He posted it on the 7th November, and his investigation covers 93 of England’s 134 acute hospital trusts for which pay information for 2025/26 was available.

Across those 93 trusts, there were 1,014 executive remuneration records, representing £129.4 million in trust-attributed salaries in a single year. That is before adding employer National Insurance, pension contributions, recruitment expenses and the costs of replacing departing executives.

We extrapolated the average expenditure across England’s 205 NHS trusts, which gives an estimated annual executive salary bill of £285 million. If we include NI and pension, our central estimate increases to approximately £394 million annually before recruitment, severance, and replacement costs. Throw in recruitment, severance, and replacement costs, and we bring it to around £400 million.

Now all we need is a proper Treasury-style five-year headline; since governments are fond of announcing spending in impressive five-year totals, we might as well do the same.

Our estimate now puts the annual cost of NHS executive management at approximately £400 million, including salaries, employer contributions, and an allowance for recruitment and severance. Allow that bill to rise by 3 per cent annually, and the cumulative cost over the next five years will reach £2.1 billion.

Then comes the comparison with the Prime Minister. His annual salary is approximately £174,000, combining his MP’s salary and the ministerial salary actually claimed.

In Ewbank’s dataset, 318 executive remuneration records exceed that figure. Applying the same rate across all 205 trusts produces an estimate of approximately 700 executive remuneration records nationally above the Prime Minister’s salary.

To be fair, some may hold shared appointments, while others appear in part-year records. But it remains a striking finding.

The question is whether the public receives demonstrable value in return. Here the figures become particularly interesting.

Of the £129.4 million in recorded executive salaries, £99.74 million — 77 per cent — relates to trusts in NHS Oversight Framework segments 3 and 4, those requiring greater improvement or intervention.

The relationship between pay and performance deserves further scrutiny. Consider Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. It reported a £63.6 million deficit for 2025/26, even after deficit-support funding. Its executive salary records totalled £2.17 million. Nottingham University Hospitals, another segment 4 trust, recorded £1.85 million in executive salaries while facing substantial financial pressures. Two directors’ reported remuneration increased by £100,000 and £70,000, respectively, but there is no clear explanation for the differences.

There is also a big transparency problem: In February 2026, the Department of Health and Social Care acknowledged that it did not hold the requested total remuneration figure for chief executives and executive directors across NHS trusts. The information sits in individual organisations’ annual accounts.

The TTE office summary:

£129.4 million in executive salaries across 93 English acute trusts.

£285 million in estimated annual executive salaries across all 205 English NHS trusts.

318 remuneration records above the Prime Minister’s salary in the sample, extrapolating to approximately 700 nationally.

£99.74 million in executive salaries at trusts in oversight segments 3 and 4.

A hypothetical 10 per cent reduction in executive salary expenditure would represent approximately £28.5 million annually, before accounting for contractual or operational consequences.

These figures are a starting point for establishing what senior management costs are, and whether those costs are justified. Which brings us to the fundamental question that keeps coming up:

https://trusttheevidence.substack.com/p/nhs-where-does-all-the-money-go-92d.

What are patients and taxpayers getting for all these boards, all these executives and all this pay?

The NHS is continually under pressure to find efficiencies, reduce waiting lists and deliver more care with limited resources. Every pound spent on management must justify its contribution to patient care.

If senior executives can command salaries exceeding that of the Prime Minister, the public is entitled to know what they are accountable for, how their performance is judged and what happens when their organisations fail to improve.

This post was written by two old geezers who earn less than the PM.